Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 18, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers matchup is one of the eight NBA games scheduled for Monday. This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season, with the Pacers leading the series 2-0. Indiana won the most recent game 121-116 on Nov. 3.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 18.

The Pacers hold a 108-101 all-time advantage against the Cavaliers. Indiana won the most recent game behind Myles Turner’s 27 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Donovan Mitchell had 38 points, nine assists, five rebounds and one steal for Cleveland.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers game is scheduled for Monday, March 18, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports Ohio. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (+240) vs. Pacers (-300)

Spread: Cavaliers (+7) vs. Pacers (-7)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers -110 (o223.5) vs. Pacers -110 (u223.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers preview

The Cavaliers (42-25) are third in the East and have won just four of their past 10 games. They most recently lost 117-103 against the Houston Rockets on Saturday. Caris LeVert had 21 points off of the bench, but that wasn’t enough. Mitchell had 13 points, while Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen had 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The Pacers (38-30) are sixth in the East and split their past 10 games. They defeated the Brooklyn Nets 121-100 on Saturday. Pascal Siakam had a double-double (28 points and 11 rebounds), while Tyrese Haliburton had 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

If the playoffs started today, the two teams would meet in the first round. There’s a huge probability of this becoming a reality. Thus, both teams should take this game as a preview of what’s to come in a month’s time.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Cavaliers will be without Donovan Mitchell (knee), Max Strus (knee), Evan Mobley (ankle) and Ty Jerome (right ankle) on Monday. Dean Wade is doubtful with a knee injury. Cleveland coach J. B. Bickerstaff should start:

PG: Darius Garland SG: Caris LeVert SF: Isaac Okoro PF: Georges Niang C: Jarrett Allen

The Cavaliers’ key players off the bench should be Sam Merrill, Tristan Thompson and Damian Jones.

The Pacers will be without Doug McDermott (calf) and Bennedict Mathurin (right shoulder) for the game. Indiana coach Rick Carlisle should start:

PG: Tyrese Haliburton SG: Andrew Nembhard SF: Aaron Nesmith PF: Pascal Siakam C: Myles Turner

Indiana’s key substitutes should be T.J. McConnell, Ben Sheppard, Obi Toppin and Jalen Smith.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers betting tips

Darius Garland has an over/under of 23.5 points for the game. He has surpassed that mark thrice in the past five games. After a lackluster outing on Saturday, Garland should come back strong and score more than 23.5 points.

Tyrese Haliburton has an over/under of 18.5 points for the game, which is lower than his season average of 20.5 points. The most he has scored in the past three games in 18, thus, Haliburton is due for a breakthrough game and that could come Monday.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers prediction

The Pacers are favored to win at home and rightly so. Cleveland is marred with injuries and might not have enough offensive firepower to upset Indiana. The home team should cover the spread for a win. It should be a fairly defensive game with the team total staying below 223.5 points.