Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets starting lineups and depth charts for February 5 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets is one of six games on the NBA slate Monday. It will mark the second and final meeting between these teams this season. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be aired nationally on NBA TV.

The last time we saw a Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets game was back in the middle of December. Steph Curry and company managed to come away with a 124-120 victory. The two-time MVP was crucial in the win, as he led his team in scoring with 37 points.

Heading into Monday, the Warriors are coming off an overtime loss to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. The Nets, meanwhile, are riding high at the moment. Brooklyn has won three of its last four games, including a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in its last matchup.

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets injury reports:

Golden State Warriors injury report for February 5, 2024

The Golden State Warriors find themselves with multiple players on the injury report heading into their matchup Monday. Chris Paul and Gary Payton II remain out as they deal with injuries. Veteran forward Dario Saric is lised as probable due to an illness. Andrew Wiggins is doubtful with ankle soreness.

Brooklyn Nets injury report for February 5, 2024

Similar to the Warriors, the Brooklyn Nets have a long list of players out for Monday's matchup matchup. The most notable of those is Ben Simmons, who is sidelined due to injury maintenance. Other players out include Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Day'Ron Sharpe (knee) and Dariq Whitehead (shin). Dennis Smith Jr. is probable as he deals with foot soreness.

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets starting lineup and depth chart

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

With Andrew Wiggins likely sitting out, Steve Kerr is going to have make some changes to his starting lineup. There are two different routes he could go. The Warriors could roll out Kevon Looney at center and start Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga at the forwards. Kerr could also start Green at center and slide Saric in at one of the forward spots.

Here is a current look at the Warriors' depth chart:

Point Guard Steph Curry Chris Paul Corey Joseph Lester Quinones Shooting Guard Klay Thompson Brandin Podziemski Moses Moody Small Forward Andrew Wiggins Gary Payton II Power Forward Jonathan Kuminga Dario Saric Gui Santos Center Draymond Green Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis Usman Garuba

Brooklyn Nets starting lineup and depth chart

With their long list of injuries, the Nets are likely to stick with their starting lineup of recent. Jaque Vaughn has been rolling out the five-man unit of Spencer Dinwidde, Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton.

It could look different after the trade deadline, but here is how Brooklyn's depth chart shapes out at the moment.

Point Guard Spencer Dinwiddie Dennis Smith Jr. Keon Johnson Shooting Guard Cam Thomas Lonne Walker IV Small Forward Mikal Bridges Royce O'Neal Power Forward Cameron Johnson Dorian Finney-Smith Trendon Watford Center Nic Claxton Ben Simmons Day'Ron Sharpe

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets key matchups

Heading into this game, one key matchup to watch is in the backcourt. Steph Curry and Cam Thomas both had big performances in the first meeting of these teams. As high-powered offensive guards, they are always capable of having a big night.

Another matchup to monitor is Mikal Bridges and Jonathan Kuminga. Both are young athletic forwards who can get it done on both ends. In this meeting, they'll likely spend a lot of time matched up on one another.

