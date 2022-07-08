“He’s a guy who does not lack confidence at all” - Harry Douglas says he’s "all in" on Chet Holmgren, believes he needs to start working in the weight room

Chet Holmgren is off to a strong start for the OKC Thunder in the summer league and is winning over analysts with his play. Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Harry Douglas is "all in" on Holmgren's potential to succeed.

During Holmgren's one season of college basketball, many were split on the Gonzaga Bulldogs' star center. While he has a long way to go in the NBA, Holmgren has shown more positives than negatives in the summer league.

In fact, Holmgren has looked closer to the type of player his supporters thought he could be against NBA-level competition. With his hot start, more analysts are buying into his potential.

On "First Take," Douglas spoke about why he has so much confidence in Holmgren:

"All in on Chet. I love his confidence. I remember doing Hoop Streams, NBA pre-draft with Hoop Streams and watching Chet. He has soul about him. I like that, too. He does not lack confidence at all. You look at this game, he has the wing span. He can take you out to the 3-point line. We've seen him shooting those fadeaways we see Kevin Durant shoot."

Holmgren's confidence and shooting prowess were two traits analysts bought into going into the draft. While the Thunder center still has some work to do, Douglas is confident Holmgren has a bright career ahead of him.

"I think he has time," Douglas said. "If he focuses on his weight-gaining and his strength, the way he plays and how the game comes to him so effortlessly, I think he will have a bright career."

Gaining weight and strength is the critical component for Holmgren to become the player Douglas believes he can be. After Wednesday's summer league performance, Douglas believes the weight room will be even more crucial.

Chet Holmgren has potential, but Harry Douglas believes he still needs to get into the weight room

Despite the solid start for the summer league, Douglas believes Holmgren needs to put on weight.

Chet Holmgren is off to a strong start in the summer league, but he began to witness potential problems with weight in his second game. Douglas believes Holmgren must put on weight to avoid getting bullied.

"I think, also – we've seen yesterday against Kenny Lofton Jr. – he will have to pick up more weight. Get in the weight room. Now, when you see him go against guys stronger, bigger, they'll bully-ball him and take him to the rack."

Holmgren and the opposing center went at each other in the summer league, exposing each other.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Chet Holmgren vs. Kenny Lofton Jr. has been a show to watch 🍿 Chet Holmgren vs. Kenny Lofton Jr. has been a show to watch 🍿 https://t.co/v7xR77k3YO

If Holmgren can put on enough weight to avoid being a victim of bully-ball, the Thunder could have a future star.

