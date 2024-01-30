How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

In TNT's NBA doubleheader action tonight, the Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup is a ball game that fans should keep their eyes on. It game marks the first meeting between the two teams with both coming from abysmal losses. Being a must-win scenario for both two teams, this matchup is a must-watch for fans considering the implications involved.

The 76ers were unable to secure a victory on Monday night's 130-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Without Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the Trail Blazers took advantage of the opportunity with Jerami Grant leading the way as he put up 27 points (7-of-13 shooting).

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are also coming from Monday night's 116-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite Stephen Curry's 26 points (11-of-20 shooting), it wasn't enough to hold off the short-handed Grizzlies unit. Vince Williams Jr. was Memphis' highest scorer with 24 points (6-of-11 shooting).

Moreover, Joel Embiid (knee) and Tyrese Maxey (ankle) are day-to-day, while Robert Covington (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back) and Kenneth Lofton Jr. (personal) are out for this game.

In the Warriors' case, Gary Payton II (left hamstring strain), Chris Paul (left hand fracture) and Moses Moody (calf) are all out for tonight.

Additionally, the Philadelphia 76ers are in third place (29-16 record) in the Eastern Conference standings and have won six out of their last 10 games.

Compared to the 76ers ranking, the Golden State Warriors have struggled all season with their 19-24 record (12th place in Western Conference standings) and have lost seven out of their last 10 games.

When and Where is Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers

Game Day: Tuesday, Jan. 30

Start Time: 10:00 pm EST

Game Arena: Chase Center

Location: San Francisco, California

Ticket Details: NBA fans can secure their tickets on Ticketmaster with the price range of $49 to $1400.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers game can be checked out with numerous options for fans to choose from.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers TV Channel List

To watch this game on live TV, NBA fans can check out TNT or look into NBC Sports Bay Area as well.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers Radio Channel

When it comes to the radio channel option, SiriusXM, 96.7 The Game and 97.5 The Fanatic are all good channels to choose from.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Streaming Details

Live streaming platforms are great alternative options for NBA fans aside from using television or radio channels. They can tune into the game live on FuboTV, which has four subscription packages to choose from, depending on one's preferences.

The pro package features a $79.99 per month pricing, while the elite package is listed at $89.99 per month. Meanwhile, the premier package is priced at $99.99 per month and the Latino package is set at $32.99 per month. FuboTV also makes use of a seven-day free trial for users to take advantage of.

