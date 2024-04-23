Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 2 (April 23) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

The Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks continue their 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series in Tuesday's Game 2 at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks took a 1-0 lead following a 109-94 blowout win in Sunday's Game 1. They were up 30 in the first half, earning a comfortable advantage to fend off the Pacers' challenge in the second half.

Damian Lillard tallied 35 points in the first half and helped Milwaukee take the commanding advantage, which set the tone for the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks. The rest of the team ensured that the lead didn't go up in smoke despite a valiant effort from the Pacers in the final 24 minutes.

Lillard went scoreless in the second half, but Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Malik Beasley and Bobby Portis kept Milwaukee afloat, combining for 34 points in the second half. Middleton finished with 23 points, ensuring that Lillard didn't feel the lack of support without Antetokounmpo.

The Pacers got a solid 36-point effort from Pascal Siakam, but the rest of them, including Tyrese Haliburton, struggled to deliver.

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Pacers only have Bennedict Mathurin on their injury report.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful for Tuesday's game.

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 2

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

The Pacers will start Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard in the backcourt, while Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner will complete the frontline. Jalen Smith, T.J. McConnell and Obi Topin will play the most minutes off the bench.

Point guards Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell Isaiah Wong Shooting guards Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard Kendall Brown Small forwards Aaron Nesmith Doug McDermott Jarace Walker Power forwards Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin



Centers Myles Turner Jalen Smith Isaiah Jackson

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

The Bucks will start Damian Lillard and Patrick Beverley in the backcourt, while forwards Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis will join Brook Lopez in the frontcourt.

Malik Beasley, Pat Connaughton and Jae Crowder will play the most minutes off the bench.

Point guards Damian Lillard AJ Green Andre Jackson Jr. Shooting guards Patrick Beverley Malik Beasley Small forwards Khris Middleton Pat Connaughton MarJon Beauchamp Power forwards Bobby Portis Jae Crowder Thanasis Antetokounmpo Centers Brook Lopez Danilo Gallinari

Where to watch Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 2?

NBA TV has the broadcast rights for Pacers-Bucks Game 2. Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports Wisconsin will provide local coverage. NBA League Pass is an online streaming option for fans abroad. The game begins at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Bucks are the marginal favorites to win this clash. The absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo gives the Pacers a legitimate shot at causing an upset and leveling the series 1-1 before it shifts to Indiana for Games 3 and 4.

