Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Milwaukee Bucks? Latest on former champion's status (March 26)

LA Lakers forward Anthony Davis will continue to be on the team's injury report as probable for the upcoming marquee matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. It will be the second game of their season series.

The Lakers managed to hold off a relentless comeback effort by the Pacers on Sunday, securing a thrilling 150-145 victory. Anthony Davis secured a double-double with 36 points and 16 rebounds.

Spencer Dinwiddie notched 26 points in his first standout performance since joining the Lakers, contributing to their three-game winning streak.

Heading into this matchup, the Lakers hold the ninth position in the NBA for scoring. They rank third in field-goal shooting efficiency and ninth in 3-point shooting accuracy.

However, their proficiency in converting 3-point attempts is ranked 27th in the league. Defensively, the Lakers stand at 22nd place in scoring defense, indicating room for improvement in thwarting opponents' scoring efforts. This is concerning, considering the Lakers' pursuit of a championship.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis' probable status suggests that he is likely to participate in the upcoming matchup. However, his clearance to play will ultimately depend on the evaluation conducted by the team's medical staff, ensuring that his Achilles injury remains unaggravated.

AD also suffered another injury recently. During the inaugural Bucks-Lakers game, he sustained a shoulder injury. In the second half, while Giannis Antetokounmpo was driving, Davis tried to take a charge but received an elbow to the shoulder from the 6-foot-11, 240-pound Greek Freak.

Despite the injury, AD persevered and remained in the game, though his performance notably faltered in the second half. He managed to score only eight points and exhibited reduced aggression. Throughout the game, he was observed repeatedly clutching his shoulder and grimacing in discomfort.

Anthony Davis stats vs Milwaukee Bucks

AD has played the Milwaukee Bucks 21 times in his career, going 12-9. He has averaged 26.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists, with 1.0 steals and 2.3 blocks on 51.5% shooting from the field, including 22.7% from the 3-point line and 82.4% from the free-throw line.

How to watch LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks?

The final game between the Lakers and the Bucks this regular season will be aired nationally on TNT and locally on Spectrum Sports Net for away coverage, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. EDT at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.