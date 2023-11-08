Is Draymond Green playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest injury update from Golden State Warriors (November 8th)

Draymond Green is an important piece for the Golden State Warriors and his absence is almost always detrimental to the team. The last two NBA champions face off in Colorado tonight as the Golden State Warriors visit Ball Arena to take on the Denver Nuggets.

Draymond Green is listed as questionable for this matchup due to personal reasons. The former DPOY missed the first two games of the season due to an ankle injury.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Warriors might get away with Green's absence in this game because the Nuggets are dealing with injuries of their own. Jamal Murray is sidelined due to a hamstring strain while Nikola Jokic is probable to play because of inflammation in his right wrist.

The Nuggets are 7-1 so far this season and are entering this game on a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have won six of their last seven games.

The Warriors' second unit has flourished with Chris Paul in the lineup. The fit was deemed questionable at first, but he has had incredible chemistry with the team so far. Through the first eight games, Paul has 62 assists and just 4 turnovers along with 12 steals and just 9 fouls.

Paul's addition eases the playmaking responsibility off of Green's shoulders and the latter doesn't need to spend time with the second unit on the floor.

Expand Tweet

Hence, the Warriors can afford Draymond Green's absence every once in a while.

Draymond Green corrects a reporter and calls Steph Curry the greatest point guard ever

Draymond Green and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green has been Steph Curry's teammate his entire career and has seen his heroics up close. He is a huge supporter of Curry and has often called him the greatest point guard ever.

Curry recently called himself the best point guard in NBA history and Magic Johnson replied, stating that he still holds the crown for the greatest PG. This sparked a huge debate in the NBA world with several fans, analysts and former players chiming in with their opinions.

During the post-game press conference after the win in Detroit, Draymond Green was asked about the addition of another great point guard in Chris Paul and the reporters framed the question by calling Curry "one of the greatest point guards."

Green corrected him instantly before he could finish his question and said that Curry isn't one of the greatest but "the greatest."

Expand Tweet

Steph Curry has four rings and two MVPs while Magic Johnson has five rings and three MVPs, so many would blindly pick Johnson because of the accolades. However, many have argued that Magic had the privilege of playing next to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for almost his entire career, whereas Curry was drafted into a lottery team to build the bottom-table franchise into a dynasty.

The point guard debate almost always ends up with a discussion on the definition of a "true point guard" and the assists each legend has. While Magic was the quintessential playmaker, Curry creates plays and improves his teammates through his off-ball movement and creating open spots on the floor.

Curry still has many years left in the NBA, so he very well may end his career as the greatest point guard to ever lace up.