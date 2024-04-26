Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Looking at Clippers forward's status for Game 3 (April 26)

LA Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard will continue to be featured on the team's injury report, tagged as questionable for the highly anticipated Game 3 of the Clippers-Dallas Mavericks first-round series.

The Clippers relinquished their homecourt advantage after dropping a tightly contested Game 2 to the Mavericks. Eager to rebound from this setback, they aim to secure victory on Friday, positioning themselves for their second win in the last three games and seizing the series lead.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA boasts an average of 115.3 points per game but struggled in their recent outing, tallying only 93 points. Their shooting efficiency dipped, as they converted just 36.8 % of their field goal attempts and 26.7% of their 3-point shots.

James Harden spearheaded the Clippers' offensive effort with 22 points, complemented by six rebounds and eight assists. Paul George contributed 22 points and four assists, while Leonard added 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists to the team's performance.

Expand Tweet

Defensively, the Clippers have faced challenges, allowing an average of 112 points per game. However, in their recent matchup, they demonstrated improvement by conceding just 96 points. Replicating this defensive effort will be crucial for the Clippers if they aim to secure victory in their upcoming game.

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

Kawhi Leonard was sidelined for Game 1 of the Clippers due to inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee. This absence extended Leonard's sidelined streak to nine consecutive games, dating back to the latter part of the regular season, snapping it on Tuesday after making his return.

As a team, the Clippers opted to abstain from engaging in contact elements during Thursday's practice session, resulting in Leonard's continued absence from such activities. Despite this precautionary measure, Los Angeles maintains confidence in Leonard's eventual return to full form, anticipating his recovery sooner rather than later.

The Clippers are focused on implementing strategies to facilitate Kawhi Leonard's offensive performance and help him establish a rhythm on the court. Currently, Leonard finds himself frequently engaging in isolation plays against physical defenders, with additional help from defense poised to safeguard the paint.

This defensive setup often forces Leonard into difficult pull-up shots, prompting the team to explore ways to create more favorable offensive situations for him.

When questioned about the potential for an uptick in Kawhi Leonard's minutes for Game 3, coach Lue responded that he would first consult with the medical staff. In jest, he remarked that hopefully Leonard could match the impressive 46 minutes logged by Luka Doncic in Game 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback