Steph Curry has been a revolutionary figure in the basketball world. Giving the game a new definition through his signature three-pointer, Curry has been a pioneer of modern basketball. The 4X NBA Champion has not only created his legacy playing for the Warriors franchise, he has also inspired thousands of youngsters to make it to the top. Top NBA prospect, Scoot Henderson is another young athlete who looks up to the three-point king.

Scoot Henderson has made headlines over his top showing at the high school level. The highly sought-after high school baller made his progression into professional basketball right out of college. Post his high school career, Henderson announced his decision to play in the NBA G League. Despite taking the non-traditional route, Henderson finds himself en route to the NBA.

A month before the 2023 NBA Draft, Henderson is tipped to be the No.2 overall pick. This prediction puts him comfortably ahead of his idol, Steph Curry, who was the 7th overall pick in the 2009 draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steph Curry enters mentorship and strategic alliance with Scoot Henderson: All you need to know

Steph Curry: The Mentor

Steph Curry’s 2022-23 NBA season came to an end prematurely, following a Western Conference semi-final game 6 loss to LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers. Though his season may have ended, his off-court impact still looms large.

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six- Steph Curry

Teenagers Scoot Henderson and Moochie Henderson are benefitting from the GSW star’s mentorship. Stationed at the Laney College in Oakland, the Henderson siblings received a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with Curry’s SC30 Inc. opting to partner with them.

Who is Scoot Henderson's sister Crystal Henderson aka Moochie? Exploring her basketball prospects and stats

The Steph Curry - Scoot Henderson connect

The youngest of the 7 Henderson siblings, Moochie and Scoot are living their best life. Moochie is headed to Georgia State soon, while Scoot will be announced as a draft pick in about a month’s time. The Henderson siblings have been closely working with the NBA star's coaching team at the Laney College campus.

Janie McCauley @JanieMcCAP Scoot Henderson calls it a “blessing” partnering with Stephen Curry and receiving support from ⁦ @SC30inc ⁩ as he and his family build their own unique brand and business model. Scoot Henderson calls it a “blessing” partnering with Stephen Curry and receiving support from ⁦@SC30inc⁩ as he and his family build their own unique brand and business model. https://t.co/U4aslnuALD

Grateful for the opportunity, Henderson stated,

“Just getting this early training and early knowledge from Steph mentoring me and the people around him, it’s a blessing”

Apart from working on Scoot’s basket balling skills, Curry will also guide him on all the essentials for the next stepping stone in his career. Henderson will benefit from Curry helping him. Already a Puma-endorsed athlete, the addition of Curry’s experience will enable the young superstar unlock business opportunities like no other at a very young age.

Why is Scoot Henderson shut down for remainder of G League season? Reason behind the decision explored

Scoot Henderson is touted to be the next big thing. As he benefits from the best resources through Curry, the GSW superstar is adding a whole new layer to his legacy by looking out for the future of the game.

Poll : 0 votes