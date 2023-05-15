Steph Curry enters mentorship and strategic alliance with Scoot Henderson: All you need to know

The NBA Draft is fast approaching. The lottery takes place on Tuesday and the Draft will be on June 22.

Victor Wembanyama from France is expected to be the number one overall pick. Scoot Henderson, a highly touted prospect is expected to be the number two pick in this year’s draft.

Henderson is currently on the G-League Ignite team and did not play college basketball. He is listed at 6’2” and was a five-star recruit out of high school. He averaged 14.7 points per game in 10 games with the Ignite.

mentorship of Curry as he looks to take ownership of his off-court business enterprise and brand. Top NBA draft prospect guard Scoot Henderson and Warriors star Stephen Curry have formed a mentorship and strategic alliance, according to ID PR. Henderson will gain the support and mentorship of Curry as he looks to take ownership of his off-court business enterprise and brand.

Henderson is already making business deals and partnerships before stepping on an NBA court. ESPN’s NBA writer Marc Spears is reporting that Henderson has solidified a bond with NBA legend Stephen Curry.

The two have formed a “strategic alliance” and Curry is mentoring the upcoming player. Reports say Curry will mentor Henderson and provide help with his off-the-court business ventures.

Curry is famously the face of Under Armour athletic apparel and has a long-running shoe line with the company. Henderson already signed a shoe deal with Puma.

Curry will provide resources on and off the court

Henderson is partnering with Curry’s company SC30 Inc. Curry’s company will also offer resources to Henderson and his family as they build their brand. Henderson has six siblings, including four sisters who played or will play college basketball.

Henderson is also already active in youth sports. He started his own Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) boys' and girls' travel basketball clubs. He also already has his name trademarked and applied for a trademark for his motto, “Overly Determined to Dominate”.

Aside from business advice, Henderson is also training with Curry’s physio and basketball coaching teams. He runs drills that Curry runs in his own offseason training regimen.

The two were connected through longtime colleagues. Curry also does a lot of charitable work and strives to help children in the community. He runs his Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation that fights child hunger, builds safe places for children outside of school, and funds education.

Henderson and his family have their own charitable efforts. They run family food and toy drives around the holidays. Their efforts aided 75 families last year.

