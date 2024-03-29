Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest on former unanimous MVP's status (March 29)

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is listed as available and will play against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday for the second and final matchup of their season series.

The Warriors (38-34) are 10th in the West, coming off a narrow 101-93 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, which improved their winning streak to two games, including the 113-92 win over the Miami Heat on the first set of their back-to-back.

Other than Draymond Green, who got ejected in the first quarter due to two quick technical fouls being assessed, all Warriors contributed in scoring.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Andrew Wiggins led the charge with 23 points, six rebounds and an assist with two blocks, followed by Steph Curry's 17 points who scored the crucial last five points in the clutch to separate the Warriors from the hanging Orlando with a layup and a step-back 3-pointer.

What happened to Steph Curry?

During the March 7 game against the Chicago Bulls, Steph Curry rolled his right ankle while in possession of the ball and cutting to the basket.

Fortunately, MRI results showed no ligament or tissue damage, nor any fractures, offering some relief regarding the severity of the injury.

Expand Tweet

He sustained another injury on Nov. 12, which resulted in his absence for two consecutive games, this time related to his right knee.

The incident took place against the Minnesota Timberwolves as he was driving past Jaden McDaniels but collided with Rudy Gobert under the rim. This collision, combined with McDaniels' momentum, caused him to fall on his knee.

Steph Curry stats vs. Charlotte Hornets

The two-time MVP has appeared in 31 matchups against the Charlotte Hornets, going 20-11. He has averaged 23.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists, with 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks on 48.7% shooting from the field, including an impressive 44.2% from the distance and 93.0% from the free-throw line.

In their previous matchup this season, he notched 15 points, two rebounds and five assists with a steal and four turnovers while shooting on 35.7/27.3/100 splits in 31 minutes.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets?

The cross-conference matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Charlotte Hornets will tipoff at 7 p.m. EDT at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The game will be aired locally on Bally Sports SE-CHA and NBC Sports Bay Area for home and away coverage.

It will also be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial, which can be purchased as a subscription.