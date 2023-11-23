Kara Maxine Bieber crafts bold feminine silhouette in REVOLVE's Marichelle top and timeless low-rise jeans

On November 23, American baseball pitcher Shane Bieber's wife, Kara Maxine Bieber, shared an Instagram video showcasing classic 90s attire while strolling the streets of Texas. Bieber's post was a collaboration with the popular brand REVOLVE, featuring their latest collection, the House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Marichelle top, making a stylish statement.

During this offseason, Kara is spending her time in Austin, Texas, with her husband and pets.

“@revolve with a touch of vintage”

She captioned her post

In the video, Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber's wife, Kara Maxine Bieber, showcased her head-turning outfit.

She wore a grey lurex stripe top by REVOLVE with traditional low-rise beige pants. Kara completed her look with black sunglasses, white sneakers, and a little tote bag. She opted for a 'less is more' approach to accessorizing, donning a simple gold chain and finishing her ensemble with a plain small dial watch.

Kara Maxine Bieber even shared an Instagram story where she expressed that the top is her “favorite lately.” She tagged the brand and added the link to the top as well.

The House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Marichelle's latest collection is available for purchase on the online store and other worldwide retailers. The price of the top has been set at $138.

Shane Bieber and Kara Maxine Bieber's relationship

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber and Kara Maxine Bieber's love story began during their college time at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB).

They started dating in 2017 and then got engaged three years after Bieber's MLB debut in 2021.

In January 2023, Shane Bieber and Kara exchanged vows in a picturesque ceremony in Malibu, California.

Just a couple of hours away from where their story began at UCSB, the picturesque shores of Malibu provided the perfect backdrop for their special day.