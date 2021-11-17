LeBron James could return on Friday vs the Boston Celtics - Adrian Wojnarowski

The basketball world has been anxiously awaiting the return of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and it looks as if we finally have a potential date. The Lakers forward has been sidelined the last two weeks with an abdominal strain, missing the teams' last seven games. In a report today from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it looks as if there's a chance that LeBron could return this Friday for a game against the Boston Celtics.

It was originally thought LeBron James would miss around a week of action when it was first announced he was dealing with an abdominal strain. Unfortunately for Lakers fans, the injury has kept LeBron out for another week of action, but it finally looks as if the superstar forward is ready to return to the court. It's an important time for the Los Angeles Lakers as the team has been struggling with some inconsistent play as of late. The team currently finds itself at 8-7 on the season as they prepare for a challenging five-game road trip that will start Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

An important stretch for LeBron James and the Lakers

Since LeBron was sidelined, the Lakers have posted a 3-4 record since James was last on the court for the team. As mentioned before, the Lakers currently find themselves with a 8-7 record on the season and are currently slotted 7th in the Western Conference. The team has dealt with a number of nagging injuries throughout the opening month of play, but getting LeBron James back will be a massive boost moving forward. The team will start an important five-game road trip on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, but it's been reported that LeBron won't be ready to return until Friday against the Boston Celtics.

In this upcoming road trip, the Lakers will face three teams who made the playoffs last year, including a challenging back-to-back against the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. If the Lakers can put together a couple of wins, they will return home for a favorable stretch of games that could see the team start to climb the standings in the Western Conference. While LeBron has been out, Anthony Davis has been fantastic with his play on the court. Davis is currently averaging 24.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game. Teammate Carmelo Anthony has also done a fantastic job of carrying the load and has found himself entering the conversation as a potential Sixth Man of the Year candidate. If the Lakers are going to want to get back on the right track, it's going to have to be because of the return of superstar forward LeBron James. It seems as if the Lakers are finally about to get their star player back into the mix.

