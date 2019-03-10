March Madness: Greatest March Madness Moments Ever

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 37 // 10 Mar 2019, 02:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

George Mason's run to the Final Four in 2006 is considered the tournament's Cinderella story

The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, more popularly known as March Madness, is the biggest event on the college basketball calendar, and thanks to the participation of Zion Williamson, this year's tournament is set to be one of the most exciting in recent history.

March Madness dates back to 1939 when the first tournament took place with just 8 teams. Evidently, March Madness has grown substantially in the following decades, and this year's tournament will feature no fewer than 68 teams fighting it out for college glory.

Due to the high stakes of the tournament, March Madness has a long history of producing great moments, so as we await this year's tournament, here are our picks for the five greatest moments in the tournament's history.

#5 Kris Jenkins' buzzer beater - 2016

The ending to the game is widely regarded as the best of the last decade (Picture Credit - NPR)

The 2016 Championship Game was an eagerly anticipated matchup between the country's best two teams. The Villanova Wildcats entered the game as the South Region champions, wheres the North Carolina Tar Heels had dominated the East and were seeded at No. 1. The game was close throughout, however, the final five seconds provided not one, but two incredible moments.

With just 4.7 seconds left, North Carolina's Marcus Paige hit an incredible acrobatic 3-pointer that leveled the game 74-74. The difficulty of the shot caused the Villanova players to shake their heads in disbelief, however, from the following inbound, Ryan Arcidiacono found the open Kris Jenkins, who unleashed his own dagger, which landed as time expired. Jenkins was inevitably mobbed by his teammates after hitting the winning shot, and Paige could only look on and wonder how he ended up on the losing team.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement