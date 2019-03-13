March Madness 2019: 4 Players to watch out for during March Madness

Zion Williamson is among the players to look out for during March Madness

This year's edition of March Madness will tip-off in less than a week's time, and the tournament is already gearing up to be one of the most memorable in recent history. College basketball has gained serious momentum over the last few years and heading into the latest tournament, the hype is at an all-time high thanks to Duke's new superteam.

Nevertheless, a number of teams are in the mix to challenge Duke for the title, and everyone involved in the tournament will be looking to impress NBA scouts ahead of the June draft. Due to this, we can expect an exciting three weeks of action, and here we will look at four player's to watch out for.

#4 Jarrett Culver - Texas Tech

Culver has been instrumental to Texas Tech's offense

Jarrett Culver was recently named Big 12 Player of the Year thanks to his part in leading the Red Raiders to a share of the Big 12 regular season title. The Texas native has improved drastically during his sophomore season, and the 20-year-old is averaging 18.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

The 6 ft 6 in shooting guard is considered a future two-way NBA star, and Culver has also earned praise for his intelligence and decision making on the court. The Red Raiders are considered one of the dark horses for the tournament, and if Culver is firing, the team could pull off a number of surprises.

#3 RJ Barrett - Duke

RJ Barrett has enjoyed a strong season with Duke

While Zion Williamson has attracted the bulk of the attention at Duke this season, RJ Barrett has quietly developed into one of the most exciting young talents in the country. The 6 ft 7 in shooting guard is a double threat, excelling as both a creator and scorer and the 18-year-old is projected to go as high as 3rd in the upcoming draft.

