×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 reasons the Oklahoma City Thunder should trade Andre Roberson this summer

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
430   //    10 Mar 2019, 03:02 IST

Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns
Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns

Back in 2013, Andre Roberson was selected with the 26th overall pick of the NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, although the then 21-year-old was quickly signed by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

At this point, Roberson was seen as a player for the future, although the youngster was handed a number of opportunities in his rookie year due to injuries, and by 2014, Roberson had firmly established himself as a starter.

During his five years in the league, Roberson has become well known for his ability to make defensive stops, and the Thunder boast one of the best defensive records in the NBA when he is on the court.

Nevertheless, Roberson has missed more than a year through injury, and the Thunder have successfully managed to compete without their defensive star. Evidently, Roberson could still have a future in Oklahoma City, although, here, we will look at three reasons why the organization should consider trading him this summer.

#1 Lack of cap space

Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz - Game Six
Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz - Game Six

While the Thunder's move to sign Paul George to a long-term deal last summer was a masterstroke, it also left the franchise with one of the largest payrolls in NBA history. Due to this, the Thunder will have issues paying free agents the salaries that they desire, and the organization's prospects of adding any major additions in the summer currently look bleak.

The Thunder won't be willing to move their highest earners such as Russell Westbrook, Steven Adams, and Paul George, however, Andre Roberson falls into the expendables category.

The defensive stopper will earn more than $10 million for the 19/20 season, an amount of money that if freed up could allow the Thunder to target a reliable three-point shooter. Ultimately, Roberson's salary may be better served being distributed to other areas of the roster, and Sam Presti will have a tough call to make in the summer.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Andre Roberson Hamidou Diallo NBA Players
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
In-depth analyst of the latest stories from around the NBA
OKC Thunder Rumors: Andre Roberson may have played his final game for the Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
OKC Thunder Rumors: Andre Roberson nearing a return, could still feature for Oklahoma City this season
RELATED STORY
OKC Thunder News: 3 players the Oklahoma City Thunder should bring back this summer
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: 3 Reasons why the OKC Thunder are a major threat to the Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: The best 3 contracts on the OKC Thunder roster
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumours: 3 Players the Thunder could target in January
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players the OKC Thunder should keep out of trade talks
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Players that the Thunder need to trade away
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players that could leave the Thunder this month
RELATED STORY
OKC Thunder Trade Rumours: 3 players they should avoid ahead of the trade deadline
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us