Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2 (April 24)

The Boston Celtics will try to take a 2-0 lead against the Miami Heat in their first-round series matchup in the 2024 NBA playoffs. Game 2 of the series is on Wednesday at the TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics made quick work of the Heat in Game 1 with a 114-94 victory.

Jayson Tatum recorded a triple-double of 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 41 minutes, while Derrick White scored 20 points. Bam Adebayo was the best player for the Heat in Game 1, finishing with 24 points, six rebounds and three assists.

The Celtics are the -1600 favorites to win Game 2 over the Heat. Oddsmakers predict a victory for Boston and Miami to cover the +15.5 spread. The total is expected to go over 206.5 points.

Top 10 Player Props for Game 2 of Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics

#10 - Duncan Robinson, 3-Pointers Made - Over 1.5 (-102)

Duncan Robinson averaged 2.8 3-pointers made in the regular season but was limited to just a single one in Game 1. Robinson should be good to go over as long as Erik Spoelstra gives him plenty of minutes.

#9 - Al Horford, Pts+Reb - Over 12.5 (-112)

Al Horford is no longer the player he once was and is playing limited minutes. He had 10 points and seven rebounds in Game 1, so he will likely have similar stats in Game 2.

#8 - Caleb Martin, Points - Over 7.5 (-118)

Caleb Martin was the Miami Heat's unsung hero of last year's playoff run. He only scored four points in Game 1, but he's capable of scoring, especially with Jimmy Butler out.

#7 - Derrick White, Stl+Blk - Over 1.5 (-175)

Derrick White is known for his defense but only had one block in Game 1. He did have 20 points, which was second-highest for the Boston Celtics. He's still a threat to register at least two stocks per game.

#6 - Jaime Jaquez Jr., Points - Under 14.5 (+100)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 16 points in his playoff debut. It's not a bad production for a rookie, and he will ikely score more, as it's what the Miami Heat need if they want to steal Game 2.

#5 - Kristaps Porzingis, Points - Over 17.5 (-128)

Kristaps Porzingis has been a model of consistency for the Boston Celtics as the third scoring option. Porzingis had 18 points in Game 1 and will likely score in that range again in Game 2.

#4 - Jrue Holiday, Stl+Blk - Over 1.5 (-190)

Jrue Holiday's defensive counting stats were low in the regular season, but it exploded in Game 1. He had two steals and two blocks in that contest, so it might be worth it to bet on him to have at least two stocks tonight.

#3 - Jaylen Brown, Points - Over 20.5 (-110)

Jaylen Brown ended up with just 17 points in Game 1, but the Boston Celtics didn't need to score that much. He should be good to score more than 20 points in Game 2, especially if the Miami Heat keeps it interesting.

#2 - Tyler Herro, Points - Over 20.5 (-104)

Tyler Herro had a dud performance in Game 1 with just 11 points on 13 shots. The Boston Celtics know that Herro will be the primary scorer for the Miami Heat, so they will likely throw everyone at him.

#1 - Jayson Tatum, Points - Under 25.5 (-120)

Jayson Tatum easily could have scored more than 23 points in Game 1, but he was too busy making everything easy for the Boston Celtics. If the Miami Heat comes out firing, Tatum won't have any other choice but to look to score the basketball.

