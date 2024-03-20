Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20, 2024

The Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is one of the eight NBA games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season, with the season series being tied 1-1. Cleveland won the most recent game 111-99 on Dec. 8.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 20.

The Heat hold a 77-51 all-time advantage against the Cavaliers. Cleveland won the most recent game behind Donovan Mitchell’s 27 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and one steal. Jimmy Butler had 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal for Miami.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled for Wednesday, March 20, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised on WUAB CW 43 and Bally Sports Sun. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Heat (+114) vs. Cavaliers (-135)

Spread: Heat (+2.5) vs. Cavaliers (-2.5)

Total (O/U): Heat -110 (o202) vs. Cavaliers -110 (u202)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Heat (37-31) are eighth in the East and have won just four of their past 10 games. With only 14 games left in the regular season, Miami needs to string together a few wins to move out of play-in contention and guarantee playoff participation. The Heat lost 98-91 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Bam Adebayo had 20 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

The Cavaliers (43-25) are third in the East and won their most recent game 108-103 against the Indiana Pacers. Caris LeVert led the winning effort with 23 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Cleveland needs to keep winning to keep the New York Knicks at bay who are just two games behind the Cavaliers.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Heat will be without Kevin Love (heel), Duncan Robinson (back), Tyler Herro (foot) and Josh Richardson (right shoulder) on Wednesday. Jimmy Butler (foot) and Nikola Jovic (hamstring) are questionable. Even though Butler is questionable, he is expected to play. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra should start:

PG: Terry Rozier SG: Patty Mills SF: Jimmy Butler PF: Caleb Martin C: Bam Adebayo

The Heat’s key players off the bench should be Jaime Jaquez Jr., Haywood Highsmith, Thomas Bryant and Delon Wright.

The Cavaliers will be without Donovan Mitchell (nasal fracture), Max Strus (knee), Dean Wade (knee), Evan Mobley (ankle) and Ty Jerome (right ankle) for the game. Cleveland coach J. B. Bickerstaff should start:

PG: Darius Garland SG: Caris LeVert SF: Isaac Okoro PF: Georges Niang C: Jarrett Allen

Cleveland’s key substitutes should be Sam Merrill, Marcus Morris Sr. and Tristan Thompson.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting tips

Jimmy Butler has an over/under of 22.5 points for the game. He averages 21.3 points for the season. He scored 23 points or more in only one game of the past five. Butler is unlikely to score over 22.5 points on Wednesday.

Darius Garland has an over/under of 20.5 points for the game. As Cleveland will be without key starters, Garland should have more opportunities to score. Expect him to score over 20.5 points.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

Both teams are down bad with injuries and are likely hoping for their key players to return before the playoffs start in a month’s time. The Cavaliers are slightly favored at home. The game might come down to Butler’s participation. If he plays, Miami should get the win. Even though this is expected to be a low-scoring game, the team total should be over 202 points.