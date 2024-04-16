"Been busting your a** for years": Klay Thompson's alleged NSFW trash talk to CJ McCollum revealed in key loss

Klay Thompson and CJ McCollum went at it during Friday's pivotal game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans. The result had significant ramifications on the Warriors and Pelicans' seasons.

The Warriors were poised to secure the eighth spot in the West, but the 114-109 loss put them back in 10th. Meanwhile, the Pelicans were also contending for the sixth spot. The tensions flared up between the teams throughout the contest as it was a high-stakes clash.

CJ McCollum, the veteran on the Pelicans' team, was among the ones to lose his cool during the contest. He initiated the trash-talk after the Warriors attacked him offensively, trying to create a mismatch with a size advantage. After getting a stop on Andrew Wiggins in the paint, McCollum taunted the former No. 1 pick, saying (via Legendz NBA on X):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Post up again n**ga," McCollum allegedly yelled at Wiggins.

CJ McCollum then trash-talked the entire Warriors team, including Steph Curry, who laughed at what the Pelicans guard said. However, Klay Thompson wasn't letting it pass. The Warriors sharpshooter allegedly made McCollum recount their previous battles when the Dubs got the better of the latter's last team, the Portland Trail Blazers.

"I’ve been busting your a** for years … For 10 motherf*cking years," Thompson allegedly said.

Expand Tweet

CJ McCollum had the last laugh, but what Klay Thompson said wasn't far off the mark. The Trail Blazers were among the top teams in the West during the Warriors' dynasty. Their best playoffs run during that stint came in 2019, which ended in a series sweep loss in the conference finals against the Dubs.

CJ McCollum, Klay Thompson could reignite rivalry in the 2024 NBA Play-in Tournament

The New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors could be in for another matchup this season. Despite beating the Warriors and nearly securing the sixth seed, the Pelicans fumbled the ball in their last game of the season against the LA Lakers, succumbing to a 124-108 blowout loss.

New Orleans' loss was followed by a Phoenix Suns' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, which saw the latter take the sixth seed, putting the Pelicans back in the play-in tournament bracket. They will face LeBron James and the Lakers again in the seven-eight seed matchup.

A loss will see the Pelicans face the winner of the nine-10 seed game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. The Lakers and the Warriors are the favorites to win their respective first games, which increases the probability of CJ McCollum and Co. locking horns with Klay Thompson and the Warriors in another decisive contest for the eighth seed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback