Boston Celtics Injury Report (Nov. 28): Latest update on Jayson Tatum and Derrick White’s availability

The Boston Celtics injury report no longer has Jayson Tatum in it while Derrick White has been included in the list. Tatum was previously ruled probable heading into Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic due to a non-Covid-related illness. The All-NBA forward was eventually cleared but struggled against the Magic. Some were wondering if he just played through the illness.

On Sunday, he had a much better showing against the Atlanta Hawks. Tatum was back to his usual deadly self, finishing with 34 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 39 minutes. He shot 11-25, including 5-13 from deep to lead the Celtics to a 113-103 win.

After the game, Jayson Tatum was asked if he didn’t feel any effects of the illness. The four-time All-Star responded that he was fine and that he was ready for Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

Like Tatum, Derrick White is also dealing with non-Covid-related illness. The incredibly durable combo guard has been inserted into the injury report as probable. He is, however, likely to play for Boston versus the Bulls.

White has played in 162 out of 165 games, including the playoffs, for the Boston Celtics since he was acquired in February 2022. The first game he missed was for the birth of his first child. The next two games he wasn’t able to play for the team were for the birth of his second child.

It will be interesting to see when he will miss his first game for the Celtics due to something other than his wife giving birth.

Jayson Tatum and Derrick White will play key roles for the Boston Celtics against the Chicago Bulls

The Boston Celtics will be without Kristaps Porzingis on Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls. Jrue Holiday has been ruled questionable after missing the team’s last two games because of a right ankle sprain. Boston will be a little undermanned if Holiday cannot play.

Jayson Tatum and Derrick White will have to step up more for the team due to injuries. The same is true for Al Horford, Jaylen Brown and the rest of the roster to beat the Bulls in a crucial NBA In-Season Tournament game.

Chicago is already eliminated in the said competition but a win or loss will count in their regular-season record. Boston, meanwhile, could still enter the quarterfinals if they beat the Bulls.

Jayson Tatum and Derrick White will have important roles to play for the Celtics to have a chance of winning the game. Besides their burden on offense, they will also have to do their work on the defensive end. Tatum and White will have their turns in guarding Chicago Bulls superstars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.