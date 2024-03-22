Brandon Ingram Injury Update: Latest on Pelicans star's status ahead of game vs Heat (March 22)

Brandon Ingram's injury update will be keenly monitored by everyone ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans game against the Miami Heat on Friday. Ingram suffered a brutal knee injury in Thursday's 121-106 loss against the Orlando Magic. He played 21 minutes, tallying 14 points, four rebounds and three assists on 7 of 12 shooting.

Ingram's loss was a significant blow for the Pelicans, as he's been among the key architects of their surge this year. New Orleans is in contention to make a playoffs return after two years with a 42-27 record, the fifth-best in the Western Conference.

Brandon Ingram Injury Update: Latest on former All-Star's status ahead of Pelicans vs. Heat

Ingram won't be playing in Friday's game vs. the Heat. The 2020 NBA All-Star may have suffered a long-term issue. He underwent MRIs on his injury, but the results haven't been out yet to determine an estimated return timeline. The Pelicans are 4-2 in Ingram's absence this season.

What happened to Brandon Ingram?

Brandon Ingram sustained a bone bruise in his left knee after hyperxtending it in the third quarter of Thursday's game between the Pelicans and Magic. He was guarding Jalen Suggs on a drive attempt, who pushed him, throwing Ingram off balance.

The Pelicans star hyperextended his left knee and immediately went down holding his leg. Ingram had to be carried off by his teammates after that play.

When will Brandon Ingram return? Exploring possible timeline

Ingram will be re-evaluated in two weeks. The Pelicans announced that he has suffered a bone bruise after hyperextending his left knee against the Orlando Magic.

New Orleans Pelicans depth chart without Brandon Ingram

The Pelicans have gone 4-2 without Ingram, but it's a small sample size for them to lean on in his absence. The star forward's absence could prove costly as the Western Conference playoffs race heats up over the season's final stretch, and the Pelicans will sorely miss Ingram's 21.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists a game.

The Pelicans have frontcourt depth to get quality minutes in Ingram's absence. Trey Murphy III could get the starting nod without the former All-Star. However, replacing Ingram's production will need a combined effort from CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson, Murphy and others.

The Pelicans will have to lean on their defense more in this stretch to get the desired results. Here's a look at how New Orleans could line up with their updated depth chart following Ingram's injury:

Point guards CJ McCollum Jose Alvarado Dereon Seabron Shooting guards Trey Murphy III Jordan Hawkins Small forwards Herbert Jones Naji Marshall Power forwards Zion Williamson Larry Nance Jr. Centers Jonas Valanciunas Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Cody Zeller