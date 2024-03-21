Cam'ron roast Gilbert Arenas for saying Saucy Santana twerks ‘little better’ than Megan Thee Stallion

Former Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas loves to spew his wild opinions, crazy stories and basketball hot takes on his podcast. He recently went viral for saying male rapper Saucy Santana twerks better than female rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Plenty jumped on Arenas for his bold take as the clip circulated.

Rappers Cam’ron and Mase are popular podcast hosts and they responded to Arenas’ viral twerking-related take. The two hosts didn't take Arenas’ opinion kindly and laughed when discussing the subject.

Cam’ron said he was good friends with Arenas so he stayed as politically correct as possible. He did laugh but had an issue with the take.

“I don’t think that was a good battle Gil,” Cam’ron said. “There is no way in the world, just me personally, no disrespect cause I f**k with Saucy too, but not on that level (laughs). I respect people who are open being who they are.”

The rapper said he was very respectful of the LGBTQ community and held high respect for people who are openly themselves, like Santana. He also got in a few jokes disagreeing with Arenas, saying Santana twerking was a “good show."

“I have mad respect for Saucy but I don’t want to see him twerk. He wouldn’t get a dollar from me in no club or no room, no situation. I was actually quite perturbed by the situation to be honest,” Cam’ron said.

Mase also pulled his punches and kept it politically correct. He stoked, shaking his head and calling out Arenas for not being open about his true views and sexuality.

The crew still let out plenty of laughs when discussing the topic. Their host, Stat Baby, had her own hot take on the matter.

“If that was you shooting your shot then good for you because that’s what it looked like,” Stat said.

She was implying Gilbert Arenas might have been trying to hit on Santana with the video.

What did Gilbert Arenas originally say about Meg the Stallion and Saucy Santana?

In one of Gilbert Arenas’ recent podcasts, he had his buddy Nick Young, aka Swaggy P, on again. The two ended up on the subject of rapper Saucy Santana. Arenas then told a story about how he watched a video of Santana twerking.

Gilbert Arenas said that Santana was better at twerking than famed twerker and megastar rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Arenas said he was a fan of Santana but did not use the most politically correct language when discussing the subject.

“I’m not gonna lie, if I had to rate between who was better, him or Megan Thee Stallion, I don’t know who I’m going to throw my dollars to dawg. A good show is a good show,” Arenas said.

Gilbert Arenas then pulled out a huge stack of $100 bills. He began simulating how he would throw money around if Santana was dancing in a club he was in.