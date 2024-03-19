"U my baby daddy": Saucy Santana responds to Gilbert Arenas comparing his 'twerking' video to Megan Thee Stallion

Gilbert Arenas has taken his podcast career to another level with his hot takes, wild opinions and unabashed gossip. Although he got in some hot water for talking about Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green’s girlfriend in a recent podcast with former NBA player Nick Young, aka Swaggy P, the online reaction has not deterred Arenas.

In a recent online stream, Arenas and Young ended up in an unusual conversation.

Arenas retold a recent story when he stumbled upon a video of Saucy Santana. Santana is a gay male rapper, makeup artist and online influencer who enjoys dressing up in a feminine style.

Arenas and Young laughed as Arenas said he watched a video of Santana twerking. The former Washington Wizards star was caught off guard by what he saw.

“It threw me off. I have never seen someone with nails and a beard. It just threw me off,” Arenas said.

However, Arenas may be a fan of Santana. Although his language was not politically correct, Arenas said he enjoyed the video. He even said Santana may be better at twerking than famous twerker and superstar rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

“I’m not gonna lie, if I had to rate between who was better, him or Megan Thee Stallion, I don’t know who I’m going to throw my dollars to, dawg. A good show is a good show,” Arenas said.

Young shook his head and laughed. Arenas said that he was a fan of Santana and the video. He continued his bit, pulling out a huge stack of $100 bills. He then began mimicking making the bills rain on Santana if he saw him in a club, asking Young what was the proper mannerisms.

“How are you supposed to get a lap dance from a dude indiscreetly?” Arenas said.

The two broke down in laughter while the host seemed unamused. It was yet another wild take from the controversial Arenas.

Santana caught wind of the video of Arenas praising his twerking. The rapper seemed to do a 180 and said he wanted to hit up Arenas.

"WAIT- ayoooo, Gil! Lemme holla at u!!! I had a crush on you since I was kid. U my baby daddy" Santana wrote.

Saucy Santana was not always a fan of Gilbert Arenas

Earlier in the streamed show, Gilbert Arenas said he was not the biggest fan of Santana. He criticized his look and said there was no way Santana could be a rapper.

Arenas’ insensitive comments and shots at Santana drew backlash. The words made their way to Santana, who took to TikTok to fire back at Arenas. Check out the video below.

The rapper seems to have let his grudge go quickly after hearing Gilbert Arenas praise his twerking skills. No word on a potential meetup between the two. Young could set it up as he is friends with both.