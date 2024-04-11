Can LA Lakers draft Bronny James in 2024 Draft? 

With the draft only a few months away, some fans wonder if the LA Lakers can draft Bronny James. It would allow him to play alongside his father, LeBron James. On April 5, 2024, Bronny James declared for the 2024 NBA Draft while retaining his college eligibility and entering the transfer portal.

According to the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the LA Lakers have the best odds (+350) of drafting the USC Trojans guard in this year's draft class. Following the Lakers are the Philadelphia 76ers (+900), the New York Knicks (+900), the OKC Thunder (+1000) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (+1000).

The 20-time NBA All-Star announced he desires to share the basketball court with his son as he is in the final years of his illustrious basketball career. However, it remains to be seen what decision LeBron makes with his $51 million player option available next season.

However, Bronny James is coming from a tactical standpoint with this move as he remains unsure how his draft market will play out. In his one season playing with the USC Trojans, he averaged 4.8 points (36.6% shooting, including 26.7% from 3-point range), 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

LA Lakers star LeBron James maintains full support for son when it comes to his NBA journey

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James wants to play with his son on the basketball court while on the same team. However, he knows the chips might not be in his favor with the coming 2024 NBA Draft, as per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

"Whatever his journey, however his journey lays out, he's going to do what's best for him," James said. "We're going to support him in whatever he decides to do. So just because that's my aspiration or my goal doesn't mean it's his. And I'm absolutely ok with that."

The 39-year-old athlete has put up 25.5 ppg (53.8% shooting, including 41.2% from 3-point range), 8.2 apg and 7.2 rpg this season. However, the LA Lakers forward knows he doesn't have long in the NBA.

Only time will tell if LeBron James will ever get to play in the league alongside his son.