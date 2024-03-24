Celtics fans thrilled amid 9-game winning streak

The Boston Celtics continued their remarkable winning streak, stretching it to nine games with a hard-fought 124-113 triumph over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Even though the Celtics were missing some players like Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis due to injuries, they showed their depth and resilience by coming together as a team to clinch another win against the Bulls.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter), shared their reactions to Boston's dominance, including Saturday night's performance.

One fan tweeted:

" BRO WHOS BEATING THEM?"

In a stellar display, sharpshooter Sam Hauser was instrumental in Boston's victory, sinking seven of eight 3-pointers to amass 23 points. His remarkable performance complemented star forward Jayson Tatum's 26-point contribution, where Tatum also facilitated six assists.

Boston's win sealed a perfect record against Chicago this season, affirming their superiority over Eastern Conference adversaries. The Celtics' impressive streak highlights their prominence in the league as they maintain momentum toward the playoffs.

Boston Celtics look poised for success in post-season

In recent seasons, the Boston Celtics have showcased remarkable consistency in their performance, emerging as a formidable force in the NBA. This season, they have elevated their game significantly, demonstrating improvements both on paper and on the court.

Although they have not clinched the coveted Banner 18 yet, their current form suggests they are as poised as ever to make a strong championship push.

The inclusion of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday has propelled the Boston Celtics to new heights, enhancing their performance on both offense and defense.

It comes as no shock that they currently boast the league's top record, especially with Derrick White showcasing an impressive level of play, nearing All-Star caliber performance.

Boston leads the league in all categories, including offensive rating at 123.4, ranking first, third in defensive rating with a 111.5 defensive rating culminating in the number one net rating with +12.0, while shooting at 39.1% from beyond the arc ranking second.

Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls game recap

In contrast, despite a commendable performance from DeMar DeRozan, who led with 28 points in addition to nine assists and six rebounds, the Bulls were unable to secure a victory.

Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, and Nikola Vucevic also made notable contributions, each scoring 14 points for Chicago.

Chicago showcased their offensive prowess, boasting a notable 57.3% shooting accuracy from the field. However, they faced challenges in containing Boston's relentless offensive onslaught, especially from long-range shooting.

The Celtics capitalized on their chances, sinking 21 of their 48 3-point attempts, with Hauser leading the charge with his sharpshooting prowess.