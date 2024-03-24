"Celtics really broke the Nets twice": NBA fans torch Brooklyn for 26-45 record with zero picks

The NBA regular season is rapidly coming to a close and the top teams are now preparing for the postseason. As for the bottom feeders in the league, they'll likely use the offseason to restrategize and scout players to work on improving their lineups next season. However, it appears that the Brooklyn Nets don't have that luxury.

Ever since Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden left the Nets, Brooklyn has struggled to keep up with the teams in the Eastern Conference. They are currently ranked 11th in the East with a 26-45 record. Naturally, teams with records similar to the Nets' are likely to secure a top-10 pick in the NBA draft. Unfortunately for Brooklyn, they're fresh out of draft picks.

NBA fans are now roasting the Nets for getting themselves into this situation. One fan even pointed out the fact that the Boston Celtics are somehow the reason why Brooklyn no longer has any draft picks. Here's what some fans had to say on Twitter:

"Celtics really broke the nets twice, making them do that pierce/KG trade then sweeping them in '22 which lead to a KD trade request later on LMAO"

"This is the saddest post of all time how could an organization be this bad?"

"Grade A organizational malpractice, few front offices have boldly given their fans a middle finger of this size it’s almost breathtaking to think about how much they hated having star players on the team"

"Mind you we were offered our picks back but the worst GM in team history said no"

"They traded their future to beat LeBron Heat - Failed. Nearly 10 years later they put together a superteam to beat the Bucks - Failed. Injuries were a big part of losing in 2021, but gold grief"

"I know the situations were different but it’s crazy how this is basically turning into the post KG/Pierce nets again. Luckily they have bridges who they can move for picks if they want but man they sold their souls for that 2021 season and just couldn’t stay healthy"

"Could’ve been traded everything for a haul but they wanted to rebuild around “mikal bridges”"

"They will have 2 first round picks for this year after they trade Mikal bridges to New York"

How can the Brooklyn Nets improve their team for next NBA season?

The Brooklyn Nets are undoubtedly facing challenges with the lack of a true star player on the team. The closest thing to a star they have at the moment is Mikal Bridges and Ben Simmons. However, none of them have been able to live up to the task of carrying the Nets to the top, especially Simmons.

Brooklyn is now in dire need of a rebuild to keep up with the rest of the NBA. The question now is, how will they be able to do so with no draft picks to work with this offseason? For starters, the Nets can slowly get rid of their most valuable players for draft picks in 2025. While they may seem keen on building their team around Bridges and Simmons, it's unlikely they'll become an elite NBA team again with those two as their main attractions.

However, if they genuinely want to keep at least one of them around, trading Ben Simmons away for better players and at least a couple of picks could help turn their situation around.

For a complete overhaul, the Brooklyn Nets will have to figure out a way to secure a star with the current assets they have. Risking any more draft picks should definitely be out of the question.