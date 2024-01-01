Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (Jan. 1): Latest update on Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry's availability

The Dallas Mavericks, who travel to the Utah Jazz on Monday, are sweating on Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Seth Curry and Dante Exum's availability. They are all listed as questionable, while Maxi Kleber is ruled out due to a dislocated toe.

The Jazz will be at full strength. As such, Jason Kidd and his coaching staff will likely have some tough decisions to make before game time. Irving has missed the last 12 games for Dallas, so it's clear that the medical staff is taking a cautious approach with his return. Nevertheless, the Mavericks need their star ball-handler back to continue climbing the Western Conference.

Doncic played in the Mavericks' Dec. 30 win over the Golden State Warriors, so he could be cleared to suit up again and help his team overcome a tough Jazz roster.

Nevertheless, Dallas needs floor spacers if they're going to get the best out of Irving and Doncic. That's where players like Seth Curry come into the equation. He's shooting 41.9% from the 3-point range this season.

When paired with Grant Williams and Tim Hardaway Jr, it ensures that there's plenty of space for Irving and Doncic to generate their own offense.

The duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic works

When the Dallas Mavericks acquired Kyrie Irving in February, there were initial concerns surrounding how two ball-dominant scorers could fit together. However, over the opening months of the season, the two superstars have found a way to co-exist.

Irving is a high-level catch-and-shoot and catch-and-drive threat. He can operate as an off-ball guard and is an elite-level release valve when the defense throws multiple defenders at Luka Doncic. On the flip side, Doncic has offered similar insurance for Irving.

Both guards boast incredible scoring gravity. Defenses are unlikely to help off either Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving, which in turn can flatten them out and lead to some disjointed rotations. As help defense comes from one or two passes away, passing lanes and scoring opportunities emerge.

There also appears to be a chemistry building between Doncic and Kyrie Irving. They look for each other when the ball is in their hands and trust each other to make the right play or nail a difficult shot.

Dallas spent this summer adding defense and shooting. The addition of Grant Williams provided a high-level corner threat. With the additional space on offense, Doncic and Irving have consistently found scoring pockets.

When they're both back to full health and are on the court together, the Mavericks are a scary team to face.