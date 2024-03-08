"Don't go over $200 for this" - Darvin Ham's coaching archives found in deserted storage unit have NBA fans roasting Lakers coach

LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham has been on a roller-coaster ride with NBA fans since taking charge of the Purple and Gold last season. Many believe that he's a lousy coach that the Lakers should consider firing. While the coach is doing everything he can to win over the crowd, someone found his old coaching archives in an abandoned storage unit.

NBA fans on social media are now roasting Ham for not taking care of his belongings. Some jokingly said that he lost his coaching ability after misplacing his coaching files. Others are simply making fun of the situation. Here's what some fans tweeted on X:

"Guy was the worst coach in league history, don't go over $200 for this unit."

"No wonder he don’t run no plays, he left them all in storage😭😭 ."

"Wait that ain’t real. This the real Ham stuff right here."

"Too bad it’s worthless 🤣 ."

"Someone buy that please and compare that sh*t to his plays now. Bet you it was the same shit LMAOOO. Sh*t is outdated."

"That’s why Lebron calls his own plays for the team. Darvin Ham is a cone."

"Don’t nobody want that shit 😂 ."

"I know not a single play is drawn up in any of those files 😭😭😭 ."

Lakers' most recent loss to Kings has fans criticizing Darvin Ham

The LA Lakers (34-30) lost 140-130 to the Sacramento Kings (35-26) on Wednesday, dropping them one rank in the Western Conference from ninth to 10th place. Fans are furious with Darvin Ham, especially considering only 18 games are remaining for the Purple and Gold to secure a postseason appearance.

LeBron James did everything he could to come out victorious by putting up a double-double performance with 31 points, 13 assists and five rebounds. Helping the "King" defend the fort were Rui Hachimura, who scored 29 points, and Anthony Davis, who had a double-double outing with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

However, Sacramento was too much to handle for LA. Domantas Sabonis went on a rampage with a triple-double: 16 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals. De'Aaron Fox was hot as well, scoring 44 points to lead his team.

With the most recent LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings matchup in the books, Darvin Ham could be pressured to make efficient adjustments. The Lakers are could end up missing the playoffs, let alone the play-in tournament if they continue to lose their games.