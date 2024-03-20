Donovan Mitchell Injury Update: Will All-Star star guard return vs Heat? (March 20)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell's injury update is getting closely monitored ahead of Wednesday's crucial home game against the Miami Heat. Mitchell has missed a bunch of games lately. After sitting out seven consecutive games, he returned in the 116-95 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Mar. 13.

Mitchell played consecutive games before suffering another blow in Saturday's 117-103 loss against the Houston Rockets. The Cavs have gone 4-4 during his absence in this period and are 10-9 without him this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Donovan Mitchell Injury Update: Will Cavs star suit up against Heat?

Donovan Mitchell will not play on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat. It will be his 20th missed game and second in a row. According to the latest reports, Mitchell will take another week to return. It's a massive blow for the Cavaliers. They are 43-25, third in the East, but only two games ahead of the fourth-placed New York Knicks and three ahead of the fifth-placed Orlando Magic.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

Mitchell injured his nose in Saturday's loss against the Houston Rockets. He was hit inadvertently by teammate Tristan Thompson. Mitchell suffered a broken nose as a result and has undergone a procedure to recover from it, leading to his reported week-long absence.

When will Donovan Mitchell return?

Mitchell could return for Monday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets at home or Wednesday against the same opponent. The estimation is based on his available timeline for recovery. He could miss four or five more games in this stretch.

How to watch Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers?

Bally Sports Sun and WUAB CW 43 will broadcast the Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game. Fans outside local regions can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Cavaliers' homecourt.

The Heat are 37-31 on the season, eighth in the East, while the 43-25 Cavaliers are third.

The Heat are 2-5 in their last seven games and could be without Jimmy Butler (questionable). Meanwhile, Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro are out.

The Cavaliers will miss Max Strus, Dean Wade along with Donovan Mitchell. Bulter's status could decide the fate of this game. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers will have to bank on their homecourt advantage.

Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen must step up again to provide the spark needed for the Cavaliers to get the desired result. They also have the momentum from Monday's 108-103 win over the Indiana Pacers.