"GOAT James doing what MJ never did", "Yeah but when China tells him to shut up and dribble, he doesn't say a word" - Fans have polarized reactions as LeBron James files patent for "Shut Up And Dribble" phrase

LeBron James' co-founded company has filed to trademark the phrase "Shut Up and Dribble." Uninterrupted Inc. already sent the necessary paperwork to the United States Trademark and Patent Office several days ago, per USA Today.

The move was a somewhat tongue-in-cheek clapback at critics who want the LA Lakers superstar to remain silent on social issues.

Laura Ingraham of Fox News used the same term to respond to the 18x All-Star and Kevin Durant’s political comments back in 2018. The anchor received a ton of backlash for saying this back in 2018:

“It’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million to bounce a ball. LeBron and Kevin, you’re great players, but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach so keep the political commentary to yourself or as someone once said, ‘Shut Up and Dribble.’”

The extent of the phrase's use will include "downloadable virtual goods, namely, computer programs featuring footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear, bags, sports bags, backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys and accessories for use online and in online virtual worlds."

The phrase may have more relevance to James nowadays, but it has been used liberally for a long time. Some fans see the filing as nothing more than what the four-time MVP did with “Taco Tuesdays.”

Another James’ founded company filed for a trademark for the phrase but was denied.

LeBron James is keeping mum on China’s crackdown on the LGBTQ community

LeBron James' silence about China has been deafening.

While LeBron James has been quick to criticize American political issues, he has refused to say anything against China's increasing hostility towards the LGBTQ community.

His biggest statement regarding Chinese political issues came when he debunked Philadelphia 76ers’ executive Daryl Morey’s words of encouragement to Hong Kong protesters against China.

Over the past year, James has been called out by Enes Kanter Freedom for turning a blind eye to alleged Chinese atrocities against minority groups. The four-time champ also hasn’t responded clearly or directly to issues involving forced labor and concentration camps in China, where Nike’s production companies are based.

Recently, two students from Tsinghua University were reportedly in hot water for distributing LGBTQ flags. Their punishment for a repeat offense includes canceling scholarships and forfeiting the opportunity to work for the Chinese government.

Nike and the NBA, like LeBron James, haven’t said anything on these issues, which is playing right into the “Shut up and Dribble” criticism.

