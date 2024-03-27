Golden State Warriors fans relieved after snapping 2-game losing streak vs Heat 

The Golden State Warriors broke out of a slump with a 113-92 win over the Miami Heat in South Beach. Against a team missing several players, including superstar Jimmy Butler, the "Dubs" got a much-needed W. The result barely gave the Warriors a little wiggle room in front of the rampaging Houston Rockets for the 10th spot in the West.

Miami battled in the first half despite playing undermanned and even grabbed a 55-53 lead by the midway point of the game. The Warriors couldn’t be denied, though, as Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga carved up the Heat defense in the second half.

Basketball fans on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Golden State's win:

Two nights ago, Draymond Green said that they were in a tough spot because they had been losing games they were supposed to win. On Tuesday night, they took care of business against a crippled team missing a handful of key players.

After an erratic first half, the Golden State Warriors had much better execution in the next 24 minutes to walk away with a comfortable win. The victory was expected but many fans were uneasy with the way they played an injury-hampered team in the first half. Curry and his teammates can’t afford more such stretches as they try to fend off the surging Houston Rockets.

A favorable finishing schedule gives Golden State a leg up over Houston Rockets

Dub Nation’s relief continues in the form of what lies ahead of the Golden State Warriors. Roughly a little over two weeks, they will face teams over .500 just six times in 12 games. That will give them breathing room in trying to maintain the 10th spot in the West over the Houston Rockets.

Houston, without Alperen Sengun, will battle teams with a winning record in eight out of 10 games. Although they are on an impressive nine-game winning streak, the true test will come in the next 10 matchups. Waiting for the Rockets are the OKC Thunder, Dallas Mavericks (twice), Orlando Magic, LA Clippers, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Golden State Warriors' showdown against the Rockets on Apr. 4 could be the biggest game of the season for both teams. Steph Curry and Co. have a favorable schedule, but it does not guarantee a Play-In spot. They will have to show their championship mettle to survive the scare Houston is dialing up.