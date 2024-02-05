Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Reports for February 5 | 2023-24 NBA season

The Brooklyn Nets host the Golden State Warriors on Monday. This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. They last met Dec. 16, a game that Golden State won 124-120. Steph Curry had 37 points, three rebounds and three blocks. Cam Thomas had 41 points and five rebounds for Brooklyn.

The Warriors lead the all-time series 57-41 and the two teams split the past 10 games five apiece.

Golden State is coming off of a deflating 141-134 overtime loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Curry had 60 points but that wasn’t enough with very little help from the rest of the team. The Warriors are 12th in the West with a 21-25 record.

Brooklyn defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 136-121 on Saturday. Thomas had 40 points, five assists and three rebounds. The Nets (20-28) are 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets injury reports

The Warriors have been short at the guard position with injuries to key contributors. Chris Paul (broken left hand), Gary Payton II (hamstring) and Moses Moody (left calf strain) have missed significant time.

Ben Simmons has been a constant presence in Brooklyn’s injury reports. He missed 38 straight games between Nov. 8 and Jan. 27 because of a back injury. While he did make a return to the lineup on Jan. 29 against the Utah Jazz, he continues to sit out alternate games for back injury maintenance.

Golden State Warriors injury report for February 5, 2024

Chris Paul and Gary Payton II continue to be out for the Golden State Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is doubtful with a sore left ankle, an injury sustained in Golden State’s game against Atlanta. Dario Saric is probable with illness. Moses Moody, however, is finally not in the injury report after missing nine straight games.

Player Status Injury Chris Paul Out Broken left hand Gary Payton II Out Hamstring strain Andrew Wiggins Doubtful Sore left ankle Dario Saric Probable Illness

Brooklyn Nets injury report for February 5, 2024

The Brooklyn Nets will be without Simmons (back injury maintenance), Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Day’Ron Sharpe (knee) and Dariq Whitehead (left shin stress reaction). Dennis Smith Jr. is probable for Monday’s game with right foot soreness.

Player Status Injury Ben Simmons Out Back injury maintenance Dorian Finney-Smith Out Ankle Day’Ron Sharpe Out Knee Dariq Whitehead Out Left shin stress reaction Dennis Smith Jr. Probable Right foot soreness

When will Chris Paul return?

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported on Jan. 31 that Chris Paul will be re-evaluated after two weeks. The earliest that Paul can return is against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 15. However, that is very unlikely and Paul is expected to be back after the All-Star break.

He played 32 games for the Golden State Warriors before the injury, averaging 8.9 points, 7.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

When will Ben Simmons return?

The tedious part of Simmons’ rehabilitation seems to be over. He returned to action against the Utah Jazz on Jan. 29. He continues to sit out alternate games as he manages the back injury. With Simmons being marked out against the Warriors, he should return for Brooklyn’s game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

