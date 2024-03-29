"Gonna get humbled so badly”: NBA fans sound off on Joe Mazzula’s ‘practice’ excuse amid Celtics' loss to Hawks 

The Boston Celtics faced the Atlanta Hawks for the second time this week, marking their fourth and final matchup of their season series. The Hawks tied it 2-2 following their 123-122 overtime win on Thursday.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla explained that the Celtics deliberately allowed Kristaps Porzingis to defend Dejounte Murray on switches because it provided valuable practice for 1-through-5 switching, a defensive strategy they haven't utilized extensively.

Boston has strategically positioned itself to utilize games as opportunities to practice specific scenarios.

However, NBA fans did not agree with Boston's strategy and coaching, subsequently sharing their reactions and addressing his comments on the importance of practice and the timely use of it, unlike in-game scenarios in clutch moments.

"So what is practice for ? This team is gonna get humbled so badly"

Dejounte Murray seals win for Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics

Dejounte Murray notched a career-best 44 points on Thursday, clinching a thrilling 123-122 win for the Atlanta Hawks with a decisive jumper in the waning moments of overtime, after snapping Boston's nine-game winning streak on Monday.

Murray scored all of the Hawks' 11 points in overtime. Jaylen Brown's clutch jumper with just 6 seconds left in overtime propelled Boston to a brief 122-121 lead. However, Dejounte Murray swiftly responded with a jumper over Jrue Holiday, fulfilling the anticipated defensive matchup that Mazzulla had predicted.

Bogdan Bogdanovic tallied 24 points, while De'Andre Hunter notched an impressive 21 points along with 13 rebounds, propelling Atlanta to its fourth consecutive victory, a streak that equals its season-best.

No dramatic comeback was needed in the second encounter between the teams. The largest lead held by either team was Boston's eight-point margin at 23-15 during the opening period.

Celtics-Hawks could be a first-round matchup

Ahead of Thursday night's game, Boston coach Joe Mazzulla expressed confidence in his team's resilience, despite the stunning loss that ended the Celtics' nine-game winning streak.

Mazzulla had ample reason for confidence in his team, possessing the NBA's top record (57-16) and having already secured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta (34-39) currently occupies the final Play-In spot in the Eastern Conference. Should they advance through the Play-In tournament, the Hawks would presumably square off against the Celtics in the opening round of the playoffs.