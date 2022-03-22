"We’ll trace a lot of the why back to Saturday" - NCAA analyst believes Gonzaga's dogged win against Memphis could inspire them to go all the way

Gonzaga Bulldogs' victory over the Memphis Tigers was a tough win. The hard-fought result may be the test they need to prepare themselves for the rest of the NCAA tournament.

Given the doubts people have about the team due to the difficulty in their conference, a formidable win is a testament to the Bulldogs' toughness.

The second-round game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Memphis Bulldogs came with significant hype due to the level of talent on both teams. While people like Skip Bayless were underwhelmed by the performances of stars like Chet Holmgren, the objective was to win, and the Bulldogs found a way to win.

March Madness is about surviving and advancing, as the Bulldogs did against the Tigers in their matchup. Given that the team had to survive a fight with Memphis to advance, there is reason to believe that they can continue to do so for the rest of the NCAA tournament.

To win a national championship, a team must win under challenging conditions, which the Bulldogs were able to do. The Tigers gave Chet Holmgren and the rest of his teammates everything they could handle for the entire game, and they were able to find a way to win.

For any team to win a national championship, they will need performances like Gonzaga had in the second half against Memphis. As the NCAA tournament continues, opponents get more challenging, so the Bulldogs must be ready.

Gonzaga's ability to win NCAA tournament following Memphis comeback

Drew Timme was critical to Gonzaga's two NCAA wins so far.

The Bulldogs received a push towards another Final Four appearance after grinding out another NCAA tournament win against Memphis. One of the critical components of the win against the Tigers and the first-round win over Georgia State was Drew Timme.

While Chet Holmgren is a superstar and potential number one pick just like Jalen Suggs was in last year's NCAA tournament, Drew Timme is still the guy doing the dirty work. Drew Timme may be elevating his game past what he did in last year's tournament.

While Chet Holmgren was unavailable due to rest and foul trouble, Drew Timme was the one to step up and carry the team on the court through his play and leadership. Timme's relationship with Andrew Nembhard helped Nembhard deliver one of his best games.

For Gonzaga to win a national championship, players like Chet Holmgren, Drew Timme, and Andrew Nembhard will need to step up at different points to carry the team through difficult stretches. If they can play the next four games at the same level as the second half against Memphis, they might be unstoppable.

