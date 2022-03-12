“They have potentially the number one pick in the draft in Chet Holmgren” - Sean Farnham debunks the myth that playing in the WCC is holding Gonzaga back

ESPN's Seth Farnham believes in the Gonzaga Bulldogs' ability to win the NCAA Tournament with the help of Chet Holmgren, despite the team playing in the West Coast Conference.

Winning the NCAA men's basketball national championship is not an easy task, but top-ranked Gonzaga (26-3) has a chance to win the school's first title. Gonzaga potentially has the 2022 NBA draft's top prospect in freshman Chet Holmgren.

Although some believe playing in the West Coast Conference limits their potential, Sean Farnham is not someone with that belief.

"The WCC, like, it hurts them come tournament time," Farnham said. "Really? It hurts them? They've played in two national championships in the last four years."

The Bulldogs have been one of the best teams in college basketball over the past two decades, thanks mainly to coach Mark Few.

Gonzaga had never been to the NCAA Tournament until 1995. He was an assistant on that team. And he was the associate head coach on the 1998-99 team that became the darlings of the 1999 tournament, reaching the Elite Eight. He was promoted to head coach the following season.

Now in his 23rd season, Few has led Gonzaga to 10 more Sweet 16s, seven more Elite Eights and two Final Fours. On both of those trips to college basketball's biggest stage (in 2017 and last season), the Bulldogs reached the title game.

Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein Mark Few has been to the NCAA Tournament EVERY YEAR that he has ever been a head coach.



EVERYTHING else he's done is impressive, but think about that for a second.



Gonzaga --- champions of the WCC --- AGAIN. Mark Few has been to the NCAA Tournament EVERY YEAR that he has ever been a head coach. EVERYTHING else he's done is impressive, but think about that for a second.Gonzaga --- champions of the WCC --- AGAIN.

Few may have his best Gonzaga team yet with the addition of the potential No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft.

“They have potentially the No. 1 pick in the draft in Chet Holmgren," Farnham said. "Stop. If this was any other program, we'd be like, 'Oh, my gosh, they're so great.”

Gonzaga not winning the national championship during Few's time as head coach should not be an indictment on him or the WCC. The Bulldogs have been one of the nation's best teams regardless of conference. Still, the expectation is that they have the players to help them finally win the national title.

Chet Holmgren looks to lead the Gonzaga Bulldogs to a national championship.

Chet Holmgren as the top prospect in the 2022 NBA draft

A significant reason there is more belief in this Gonzaga Bulldogs team over the two that finished as national runners-up is the addition of Chet Holmgren.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Chet Holmgren showed what makes him the No. 1 prospect in the draft in a WCC semifinal win over a Top-25 team in USF last night. Pull-up jumpers, six blocks, five dunks, some terrific passes, bust-outs and more. We profiled what makes him so special today: espn.com/nba/insider/in… Chet Holmgren showed what makes him the No. 1 prospect in the draft in a WCC semifinal win over a Top-25 team in USF last night. Pull-up jumpers, six blocks, five dunks, some terrific passes, bust-outs and more. We profiled what makes him so special today: espn.com/nba/insider/in… https://t.co/aDGVBxkX1y

Holmgren has one of the most complete skillsets in basketball. He helped Gonzaga win the WCC regular-season and conference championships. Plus, the Bulldogs had wins over then-No. 5 Texas (86-74) and then-No. 2 UCLA (83-63). They lost to then-No. 5 Duke (84-81), then-No. 16 Alabama (91-82) and then-No. 23 Saint Mary's (67-57) on Feb. 27.

Gonzaga blasted No. 17 Saint Mary's 82-69 on Tuesday to win the WCC Tournament.

"This team is good enough to win the national championship," Farnham said. "They are good enough to win the national championship this year."

Considering Holmgren is likely to go to the NBA after the season, this could be Gonzaga's best chance at the national championship.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein