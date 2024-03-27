Is Klay Thompson starting tonight against Orlando Magic? Latest on Warriors' veteran's role (March 27)

Klay Thompson returned to the starting lineup for the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night against the Miami Heat. He made a compelling case to cement his spot again after coming off the bench for 14 games in favor of rookie Brandon Podziemski. Thompson tallied 28 points and was crucial to the Warriors' losing streak-ending win against Miami.

Thompson shot 11 of 20, including six 3s. He also had five rebounds. Thompson finished with a game-high box +/- of +25 in his return to the starting lineup. The Warriors outscored the Heat 42-19 in 12 minutes, with Thompson next to the other four regular starters: Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green.

With the Warriors struggling for spacing with Podziemski, they might turn to this veteran-infused starting lineup again against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. It was an adjustment to break down the Heat's defense, and coach Stever Kerr might stick with it because of the Magic's disruptive defense.

Orlando is excellent with its team defense and forcing turnovers. The Dubs will need more precision and talented offensive players on the floor over defense-first-minded players. Klay Thompson was decisive against the Heat because of his ability to make tough contested shots, which the Warriors will need against the Magic for a solid start.

Klay Thompson stats as a starter

Klay Thompson has averaged 16.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 54 games as a starter, shooting on 42/37/91 splits. The Warriors are 26-28 when Thompson starts. However, most of these losses came when the Dubs struggled as a unit and failed to identify other pieces that fit better around Thompson, Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

With Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins cementing their spots and providing depth and size on both ends, Thompson's inclusion in the starting lineup moving forward could work.

Klay Thompson stats off the bench

Thompson has played 14 games off the bench, averaging 19.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg and 2.6 apg, shooting on 46/43/96 splits. The Dubs are 8-6 when Thompson is coming off the bench. The move seemingly worked briefly, but lately, Golden State's offense struggled without decent spacing as Brandon Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga struggled to perform efficiently.

Klay Thompson stats vs. Orland Magic

Thompson has averaged 18.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg and 2.6 apg, shooting on 47/46/89 split in 18 games against the Magic. He's 12-6 against the Eastern Conference playoff contenders.

Thompson had 15 points, three rebounds and two assists on 54.5% shooting in the Warriors' 121-115 win over the Magic in their last matchup on Jan. 2.