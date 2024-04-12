Is LeBron James playing tonight against Memphis Grizzlies? Latest on 4-time NBA champion's status (April 12)

LeBron James is questionable to play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. The LA Lakers superstar is on the team's injury report but is expected to suit. James played the last game despite an illness. With LA in a near do-or-die situation in its pursuit of a seventh or eighth seed, it's unlikely that James will take the night off regardless of a relatively easy fixture.

The Grizzlies are without 90% of their top-eight rotation. It's a golden chance for the Lakers to win this game and enhance their shot at moving up in the standings after they dropped back into 10th after the Golden State Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. They beat the Lakers two days before that to win the tie-breaker after claiming the season series 3-1.

James finished with 33 points, seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in that loss to the Warriors despite playing through an illness.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James was dealing with flu-like symptoms, as per the team's injury report for the last two games. However, his injury report for Friday's game cites his left ankle peroneal tendinopathy issue, which he has been dealing with since Jan. 4.

James has missed seven of his eight games since the All-Star break due to this ailment. The Lakers have gone 6-5 overall without James this year.

LeBron James Stats vs. Memphis Grizzlies

LeBron James has averaged 25.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game in 46 appearances against the Memphis Grizzlies. He's 30-16 against the Western Conference franchise.

James has averaged 23.7 ppg, 9.3 rpg and 8.3 apg against Memphis in three previous matchups this season. The Lakers have gone 2-1 against their 2023 playoffs first-round opponents.

James finished with 23 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists when the teams last met in Memphis on Mar. 27. The Lakers won that game 136-124 despite Anthony Davis' absence. Rui Hachimura took on the scoring load in that contest with 32 points on 11 of 14 shooting.

How to watch LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies?

Bally Sports Southeast Memphis and Spectrum SportsNet will locally broadcast the LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game. Fans outside Memphis and LA can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. EDT at FedExForum, the Grizzlies homecourt.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be the marquee players in action. GG Jackson will be one of the players to watch out for from Memphis.