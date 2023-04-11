Is LeBron James playing tonight against Timberwolves? Latest injury report on Lakers’ superstar ahead of matchup (April 11, 2023)

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the play-in tournament on Tuesday night. While the 19-time All-Star is on the injury report, fans should not be worried.

As of now, it looks like LeBron James will be good to go against Minnesota. He is listed as probable for the game with right foot soreness. Teammates Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell are also probable.

LeBron played in the regular season finale and looked like he was ready to lead the Lakers on a postseason run. He went for 36 points, six rebounds and six assists while connecting on eight triples.

While the Lakers will be at full strength, the same cannot be said for the Minnesota Timberwolves. All-Star center Rudy Gobert will not be participating after being suspended due to a fight he started with teammate Kyle Anderson.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert isn’t traveling with team to LA and won’t play vs. the Lakers on Tuesday in the Play-In tournament, sources tell ESPN. Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert isn’t traveling with team to LA and won’t play vs. the Lakers on Tuesday in the Play-In tournament, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/Gey3twxchn

