Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest on 5-time NBA All-Star's status (March 26)

Luka Doncic will play on Tuesday night against the Sacramento Kings. The five-time NBA All-Star wasn't on the Dallas Mavericks' injury report for Monday's contest against the Utah Jazz. He left the game without any injuries, too. Doncic has appeared in back-to-backs unless he's dealing with a nagging injury.

The Slovenian has been a reliable presence, missing only nine of 71 games for the Mavs. The NBA's 2023-24 scoring title leader has averaged 34.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 9.9 assists on 49/37/79 splits.

The Mavericks are 42-29, fighting for the sixth spot in the West. They must tie the season series against the Kings with two matchups left. Sacramento holds a 2-0 lead, so this is a high-stakes game.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Doncic's most recent injury was a hamstring issue. He was on the Mavericks' injury report for the same for the Mar. 19 game against the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic played despite holding a questionable status before tipoff. He hasn't been on the injury report since.

Luka Doncic stats vs. Sacramento Kings

Luka Doncic has averaged 27.4 ppg, 10.1 rpg and 8.8 apg in 15 outings against the Kings. The 5-10 against the Mavericks' conference rivals.

Doncic had 28 points, 10 rebounds, 17 assists and two steals in a 120-115 loss when the Mavericks last met the Kings on Jan. 27. Doncic shot only 34.6% while connecting on one of his nine 3-point attempts.

Doncic will hope to bounce back and produce a more efficient outing.

Luka Doncic in a mini-shooting slump

Doncic has struggled with his shot over the past six games. He's not been as efficient, shooting 38.7% from the floor, including 30.8% from 3. However, Doncic's averaging 27.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 10.5 assists, ensuring the Mavericks aren't impacted by his inefficiency.

He's still getting to the line frequently, attempting 7.8 free throws a game while tallying a box +/- of +9.8, the second-highest on the team behind Daniel Gafford. Dallas is 6-0 in Doncic's presence entering Tuesday's contest.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings?

TNT and TruTV will nationally broadcast the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings game. Meanwhile, Bally Sports Southwest and NBC Sports Sacramento will provide local coverage. Fans outside the US and local regions can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET at Golden 1 Center, the Kings' homecourt.

