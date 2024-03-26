Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings matchup is one of the four NBA games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season, with Sacramento leading the season series 2-0. The Kings most recently defeated the Mavericks 120-115 on Jan. 27.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 26.

The Mavericks hold a 101-80 all-time advantage against the Kings. Sacramento won the most recent game between the two teams behind De’Aaron Fox’s 34 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Luka Doncic had a 28-point, 10-rebound and 17-assist triple-double for Dallas.

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings game is scheduled for Tuesday, March 26, at Golden 1 Center. The game begins at 10 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Mavericks (-101) vs. Kings (-120)

Spread: Mavericks (+1.5) vs. Kings (-1.5)

Total (O/U): Mavericks -110 (o236.5) vs. Kings -110 (u236.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings preview

The Mavericks (42-29) and Kings (42-29) are in an intense battle for the sixth spot in the Western Conference. Sacramento holds the sixth spot currently in lieu of its series lead. A win for Dallas will propel it to the sixth spot and playoff safety for now.

Dallas has been one of the hottest teams recently, winning eight of its past 10 games. It is on a four-game win streak, with the most recent being a 115-105 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday. Doncic had yet another triple-double (29 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds), while Kyrie Irving had 27 points.

The Kings haven’t been slouching either, having won seven of their past 10 games. They are on a two-game win streak and beat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-96 on Monday. Domantas Sabonis had a 11-point, 13-rebound and 10-assist triple-double. He now holds the record for the most consecutive double-doubles in NBA history at 54.

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Mavericks will be without Josh Green (right ankle sprain) and Brandon Williams (wrist) on Tuesday. Dallas coach Jason Kidd should start:

PG: Luka Doncic SG: Kyrie Irving SF: Derrick Jones Jr. PF: P.J. Washington C: Daniel Gafford

The Mavs’ key players off the bench could be Dante Exum, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dereck Lively II.

The Kings will be without Kevin Huerter (shoulder), Trey Lyles (knee) and Sasha Vezenkov (ankle). Sacramento coach Mike Brown should start:

PG: De’Aaron Fox SG: Keon Ellis SF: Harrison Barnes PF: Keegan Murray C: Domantas Sabonis

Sacramento’s key substitutes should be Malik Monk, Davion Mitchell, Chris Duarte and Alex Len.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings betting tips

Luka Doncic’s total points, rebounds and assists number is set at 52.5. With Doncic’s ability to stack up numbers in all three categories, he should surpass the 52.5 mark.

Domantas Sabonis is another triple-double machine and his over/under in the same category is set at 42.5. Bet on Sabonis going under as he might not score much to reach that figure.

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings prediction

This is a very close game to call. The oddsmakers have just favored the Kings because of their home advantage. This could go either way and we are predicting an upset. Doncic and Kyrie Irving have been unstoppable recently and they should get the win for Dallas. This will be a high-scoring game with the team total going over 236.5 points.