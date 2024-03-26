Domantas Sabonis breaks Kevin Love's NBA double-double record for longest streak 

Domantas Sabonis recorded his 54th consecutive double-double on Monday as during the Philadelphia 76ers-Sacramento Kings game. Sabonis has broken the record for the most consecutive double-doubles since the NBA-ABA merger. Miami Heat forward Kevin Love held the record before Sabonis.

Sabonis achieved the feat shortly after the third quarter began. In 27 minutes, he has 11 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists on 3 of 5 shooting.

The Kings center has been on fire this season, averaging 20.0 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists. Sabonis is shooting at an efficient clip of 60.8%, including 40.8% from 3-point range.

Sacramento is in contention to make the playoffs for a second straight season behind Sabonis' heroics. It is sixth in the West with a 41-29 record, likely to improve to 42-29 after Monday's game.