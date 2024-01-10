Is Paul George signing contract extension with Clippers? Looking at $4.5 billion franchise pulling bold moves before NBA playoffs

After this season, Paul George has the opportunity to become a free agent. However, the LA Clippers are trying to avoid that. On Wednesday afternoon, news emerged regarding the All-Star forward's future with the franchise.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers have agreed to a contract extension. He also cited that while no deal is agreed upon yet, LA is also trying to secure a long-term deal with Paul George.

George arrived with the Clippers in 2019 after being traded from the OKC Thunder. Injuries have impacted his ability to consistently be in the lineup, but when on the floor, he has posted All-Star-level numbers. The former Most Improved Player has been an All-Star in two of his five seasons with LA thus far.

So far this year, George has been able to be on the floor nightly. He's only missed two games, and is averaging 23.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

Given that the organization was willing to pay top dollar for Leonard, they'll likely attempt to do the same for Paul George. With Leonard already agreeing to an extension, it's clear they want to lock down both star forwards before they have a chance to hit the open market.

The LA Clippers continue to invest in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard

When the LA Clippers landed Kawhi Leonard and Paul George during the 2019 offseason, many expected them to lead the franchise to multiple championships. Despite falling short of expectations, the organization continues to invest in the forward duo.

With his new contract, Leonard has now inked three deals with the Clippers. The first was in 2019 for $103 million over three years. He then signed a new four-year deal in 2021 worth $176 million. Now, he is declining his player option to secure a three-year extension worth over $150 million. Leonard has played in less than 200 games over his five seasons in LA.

If he agrees to a new deal, this will mark George's second contract with the Clippers. During the 2020 offseason, he agreed to terms on a four-year, $176 million deal.

Since bringing in Leonard and George, the Clippers have only come close to appearing in the NBA Finals once. That was in 2021, where they lost to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals. George averaged close to 29 points per game in that series while Leonard was on the sidelines injured.

After adding James Harden earlier this season, the Clippers looked poised to make a deep run. Things got off to a rocky start, but the group of stars have found a way to successfully co-exist. The Clippers currently are in fourth place in the Western Conference with a 23-13 record.