Is Tyler Herro playing tonight against Detroit Pistons? Former 6th Man of The Year's status revealed (March 17)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will remain sidelined for the coming contest against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday on the road.

The Miami Heat find themselves in a precarious position in the Eastern Conference. Occupying the eighth spot, they have a six-game advantage above a .500 win percentage.

Despite their efforts to secure a direct playoff berth, injuries have proven to be a significant obstacle. The absence of Kevin Love has been prolonged, while the team also lacks the scoring prowess of Herro, a versatile threat across all levels.

Tyler Herro Injury update

In recent developments, the franchise has made efforts to expedite Tyler Herro's recovery. The 24-year-old standout underwent a platelet-rich plasma injection on Friday and is slated for evaluation in the next one to two weeks.

As of now, no timetable has been released for his return. The Miami Heat appear to be exercising caution in managing Herro's health, considering his recurrent bouts with injuries throughout this season.

Coach Erik Spoelstra has acknowledged Herro's progress, but additional details regarding the situation remain undisclosed, indicating a level of discretion surrounding the matter.

What happened to Tyler Herro?

Herro, who is the Heat's second-leading scorer, has been limited to just 36 games this season due to a series of injuries.

These ailments have significantly curtailed his on-court availability. His latest setback, a bout of right foot tendinitis, has sidelined him since Feb. 23, with his last game coming against the New Orleans Pelicans, where he aggravated his knee injury.

As he attempted to navigate through tight defensive pressure while advancing up the court, he slipped, resulting in his left knee hyperextending as he relinquished possession of the ball.

Immediately, he grasped his knee in anguish, remaining on the floor in evident distress.

How important is Tyler Herro for Miami Heat's success?

Tyler Herro plays a pivotal role in the Heat's rotation, having secured a starting position this season and delivering a career-best performance, averaging 20.8 points per game.

Beyond his regular-season contributions, the former Sixth Man of the Year has established himself as a reliable performer during the postseason, a phase where the Heat traditionally elevate their performances.

The franchise had envisioned pairing him with Jimmy Butler as the focal point of another potential playoff run.

The prospect of the 24-year-old missing the remainder of the season is disheartening, contingent on how his foot responds to treatment and the timeline for his return to action.