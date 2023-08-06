“It’s reason the league blackball this guy” – Gilbert Arenas trashing Team USA has NBA fans roasting him

Gilbert Arenas was an All-Star during his time in the NBA, but controversies took their toll on his career, leading to a premature exile from the league for the guard. However, that doesn't seem to have stopped him from continuing to pursue his penchant for controversy.

Gilbert Arenas' 'Gil's Arena' podcast has gathered a loyal following over recent years and has made Arenas a relevant voice in basketball once again. This has led to a few hot takes and controversial dialogues taking the fore through Arenas' platform.

The latest controversy appears to have stemmed from the declaration of Team USA Basketball's roster for the FIBA World Cup and their subsequent losses to the USA Select Team in scrimmages. The former Wizards star does not appear to be a fan of certain NBA players who have been given the opportunity to represent the United States on the world stage.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBACentral @TheDunkCentral



“You see that list [Steve Kerr] got? A sorry-ass group… Some of them probably don’t even start on their team.”



(Via @Eurohoopsnet ) Gilbert Arenas calls out Team USA“You see that list [Steve Kerr] got? A sorry-ass group… Some of them probably don’t even start on their team.”(Via @Eurohoopsnet ) pic.twitter.com/J2b4CY0yZl

On his podcast, while interviewing Trae Young - a notable omission from the list of interested players for Team USA Basketball, Arenas made this critique of the roster.

However, despite the lack of real star power in the team, fans seem to be siding with Kerr's selections and have resorted to calling out Arenas and his comment.

willieranks3 🇺🇸🏀🏈⚾️🎶🎤 @williederrick3 @TheDunkCentral @Eurohoopsnet It’s reason the league blackball this guy

Block❓ @Blockchain_Buds @TheDunkCentral @Eurohoopsnet Jealousy is a helluva drug

fan account @Asensii20 @TheDunkCentral @Eurohoopsnet Probably? Does this guy watch the NBA or what

King Zo 🩸 Bad Guys Gaming @kingzoeth The only one that doesn’t start is Bobby @TheDunkCentral @Eurohoopsnet Gil is a haterThe only one that doesn’t start is Bobby

The Pops @talkswithpops @TheDunkCentral @Eurohoopsnet Watch they get gold - playing with heart and pride

Jericho @JerichoXVI @TheDunkCentral @Eurohoopsnet How to tell people you're out of touch with the NBA without telling them you're out of touch with the NBA.

Is Gilbert Arenas' claim about there being non-starters in Team USA Basketball, accurate?

Steve Kerr's Team USA contains non-starters according to Gilbert Arenas

While the roster isn't quite the Dream Team, or the Redeem Team-esque even, there is considerable star power and youth in the squad. It certainly projects as an exciting bunch for Team USA.

The latest rumored starting group comprises Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram, and Jaren Jackson Jr. That's definitely a list of NBA A-listers.

Bobby Portis, who started only 22 games for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022-23, and Austin Reaves, who started the same number for the Los Angeles Lakers are the only non-starters. But of that, Reaves projects as a starting option for the Lakers going into the 2023-24 season.

Gilbert Arenas' statement isn't completely off, but that doesn't make it any less ridiculous. And the fandom certainly made it a point to let him know his comments weren't welcome.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)