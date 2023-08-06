Anthony Edwards to join Team USA starting lineup after stunning results from scrimmage performance

With the preparations for the 2023 FIBA World Cup underway, Team USA coach Steve Kerr recently made the decision to insert Anthony Edwards into the starting lineup, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

As Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr. are set to be in the team's starting lineup, Edwards will be adding some length and scoring with the starters.

During the 2022-23 season, Anthony Edwards averaged an impressive stat line of 24.6 points per game (45.9% shooting, including 36.9% from 3-point range) and 5.8 rebounds.

Bontemps also revealed that Team USA's main lineup of players handled their business easily against the select team during scrimmages.

With Anthony Edwards' inclusion onto Team USA's starting lineup, Steve Kerr talks to the team about what to expect

According to Clutch Points' Brett Siegel, Team USA coach Steve Kerr discussed what to expect on the journey to the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

"The idea is that we are here to give you the very best possible experience that we can," Kerr said. "We are going to give you everything we have as a staff and you guys are going to give us everything you have and it'll be an amazing experience."

Kerr also mentioned in an ESPN article by Tim Bontemps regarding the complex nature of finalizing the roster.

"As a coaching staff, we're watching the tape every day," Kerr said, "we're seeing different combinations and then we're thinking about substitution patterns from there. So it tends to play out. But it's not easy, because usually you're talking about 12 starters in the NBA. Part of the FIBA commitment is none of that stuff matters."

The biggest question mark placed on the team is the lack of experience when it comes to international competition. The talent is there from the likes of Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Brunson, etc.

However, they will be going head-to-head against the best cast of players each country will have prepared. Those players range from NBA talent to veteran international basketball athletes.

It is also one of the reasons why there are sports analysts that see this team possibly struggling against the elite countries in the competition.

"Six weeks, and part of my coaching experience with USA Basketball," Kerr said, "... we got to carry forward the experience that we had, good and bad, and understand how we can make things more efficient and understand the timeline and how quickly this thing starts."

Team USA's first matchup will be against New Zealand on August 26 at 8:40 am ET.

