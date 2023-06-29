2023 FIBA World Cup: France announces 12-man roster for tournament, major name missing from list

France has announced their 12-man roster for the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves is the biggest name for the French, with Victor Wembanyama set to miss his first major tournament.

Head coach Vincent Collet revealed the roster on the French TV3 channel and had a special show just for the announcement, as per EuroBasket. France will have four current NBA players on their lineup, while the remaining eight currently ply their trade in Europe.

Here's the full 12-man lineup of France for the 2023 FIBA World Cup:

Nicolas Batum, F - LA Clippers

Nando de Colo, G - ASVEL

Moustapha Fall, C - Olympiacos

Evan Fournier, G/F - New York Knicks

Sylvain Francisco, G - Peristeri B.C.

Rudy Gobert, C - Minnesota Timberwolves

Mathias Lessort, F - Panathinaikos

Frank Ntilikina, G - Dallas Mavericks

Elie Okobo, G - AS Monaco

Yakuba Ouattara, G - AS Monaco

Terry Tarpey, G - AS Monaco

Guerschon Yabusele, F - Real Madrid

In addition to four current NBA players, France has three more players with NAB experience — Nando de Colo, Elie Okobo and Guerschon Yabusele. It should also be noted that only half of the current roster was in the team's silver medal-winning squad at the 2022 EuroBasket.

France was drawn in Group H of the 2023 FIBA World Cup with Canada, Latvia and Lebanon. They will play all their group games at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia.

If they advance to the final round, they will have to move to the Philippines for the remainder of the games. The final round will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, Metro Manila.

Victor Wembanyama to miss the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Victor Wembanyama at the 2023 NBA Draft

The biggest name not on France's roster at the 2023 FIBA World Cup is Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs. The first overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft announced earlier this week that he won't be participating in the tournament to prepare for the upcoming NBA season.

"I've decided to dedicate this summer to preparing my body for the many events awaiting it in the coming years," Wembanyama told L'Equipe. "This meant skipping the World Cup. It was a difficult decision, and one that required the advice of many people. But I sincerely believe it's the best one for the French team and myself."

Wembanyama added that he would likely be available at the Paris Olympics next year. The pressure to perform will be high for Wembanyama next season. He's the most hyped NBA prospect since LeBron James in 2003. He appears to be in a perfect situation under head coach Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs.

