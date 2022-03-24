“It was as natural as him throwing that damn haymaker” - Marcus Spears on Juwan Howard embracing Kennedy Chandler, says Howard knows what that hurt feels like

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines' win over the Tennessee Volunteers left the Volunteers' Kennedy Chandler in tears. But Howard took time to comfort the first-year point guard.

ESPN's Marcus Spears believes that Howard's hurt in his career has allowed him to empathize with Chandler.

The Michigan Wolverines went into the NCAA tournament as a sleeper team with a chance to make a deep run, and they have delivered so far. The Wolverines' wins as a sleeper team have been great for their program. But their wins have come at the cost of the sorrow of the teams that they have beaten. That oversaw a real moment for Juwan Howard.

"Let's talk about how he embraced that young brother and it was nothing fake about that," said Kendrick Perkins.

Tennessee's loss was a tragedy for a team that thought they were national championship contenders going into March Madness because of their SEC tournament win. The Volunteers' Kennedy Chandler is expected to go much further than the second round, which may be why the loss hit him so hard.

Tanya Ray Fox @TanyaRayFox 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 @exavierpope Michigan head coach Juwan Howard embracing Tennessee freshman Kennedy Chandler after leading his team to Sweet 16 a touching #MarchMadness moment Michigan head coach Juwan Howard embracing Tennessee freshman Kennedy Chandler after leading his team to Sweet 16 a touching #MarchMadness moment https://t.co/2k73rErEpk Juwan Howard understandably got a lot of attention for the punch. He should be getting an equal amount of attention for this compassionate moment. There are a lot of (most) college coaches who would never do this … but they should. twitter.com/exavierpope/st… Juwan Howard understandably got a lot of attention for the punch. He should be getting an equal amount of attention for this compassionate moment. There are a lot of (most) college coaches who would never do this … but they should. twitter.com/exavierpope/st…

The loss hit Kennedy Chandler hard, but Juwan Howard was there to comfort him in that moment. It is significant for the Michigan coach given the trials he has seen as a player and a coach.

ESPN's Marcus Spears believes that everything Howard has gone through has led to this moment.

"For him to embrace a kid on another team that they just beat because remember he was a part of the fab five that lost the game in the championship and was a team that was supposed to win a championship and never got it accomplished."

"He knows what that hurt feel like, he understand what that moment meant for that young man and he embraced him because it was natural. 'It was as natural as him throwing that damn haymaker'."

Juwan Howard and Kennedy Chandler shared a genuine moment during the post-game of the NCAA tournament game, which is why it has been one of the most memorable moments of March Madness. While Chandler's Volunteers may be going home for the tournament, this will be a moment for him to remember.

Juwan Howard's Michigan after eliminating Kennedy Chandler's Tennessee

Michigan's talent and size overwhelmed Kennedy Chandler's Tennessee.

Kennedy Chandler's tragedy was part of Juwan Howard's triumph, so Howard would celebrate with his former teammates after consoling Chandler. Howard's celebration began with his former Michigan teammates Chris Webber and Jalen Rose.

Joel Lorenzi @jxlorenzi Michigan coach Juwan Howard and his fellow Fab Five member Jalen Rose showing each other love after a UM win. Michigan coach Juwan Howard and his fellow Fab Five member Jalen Rose showing each other love after a UM win. https://t.co/NmYtYhtw2h

Jalen Rose, Chris Webber, and Howard were all members of Michigan's Fab Five, and their reunion was a special moment for Wolverines fans and college basketball fans. As Michigan prepares for the Sweet 16, the Fab Five will look to stick together to support the Wolverines.

Edited by Arnav