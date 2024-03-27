LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 27 | 2023-24 NBA Season

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies is one of the 12 games on the NBA schedule for March 27th. The game will tip off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and can be viewed on local TV or via NBA League Pass.

Wednesday will mark the third meeting of the year between these two teams. The Lakers secured a win in the first matchup, with Memphis walking away victorious the next time around.

LA enters this game on the back end of a back-to-back. On Tuesday night, they took down the Milwaukee Bucks in double-overtime without the services of LeBron James.

As for the Grizzlies, they are trying to stay competitive despite a litany of injuries. They enter this matchup with a record of 1-5 over their last six games.

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Reports:

LA Lakers injury report for March 27

Seeing that they just played last night, the LA Lakers have yet to submit an injury report for this matchup. They'll likely release their list closer to tip-off.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report for March 27

As for the Memphis Grizzlies, they have a long list on their injury report. Here is the full breakdown:

Brandon Clarke: Questionable (Achillies)

Luke Kennard: Out (Personal)

John Konchar: Doubtful (Heel)

Ja Morant: Out (Shoulder)

Derrick Rose: Out (Groin)

Marcus Smart: Out (Finger)

Yuta Watanbe: Out (Personal)

Vince Williams Jr.: Doubtful (Patellar)

Ziaire Williams: Out (Back)

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

What starting lineup the Lakers go with will depend on the status of LeBron James. If he makes his return to action, Darvin Ham will go back to his usual starting lineup. In the event he remains out, he'll likely stick with the five-man unit from last night. That being D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Spencer Dinwiddie, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis.

Here is a glimpse at the LA Lakers' depth chart as the season comes to a close:

PG D'Angelo Russell Spender Dinwiddie Skylar Mays SG Austin Reaves Max Christie SF LeBron James Cam Reddish PF Rui Hachimura Taurean Prince C Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes Harry Giles III

Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart

Due to their long list of injuries, the Memphis Grizzlies have rolled out countless different starting lineups this year. Against the Lakers, they're expected to go with Desmond Bane, Scotty Pippen Jr., GG Jackson II, Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Here is how the Grizzlies' depth chart as shaped out in the final weeks of the season:

PG Scotty Pippen Jr Jordan Goodwin DeJon Jarreau SG Desmond Bane Luke Kennard John Konchar SF Vince Williams Jr. GG Jackson Maizinha Pereira PF Santi Aldama Jake LaRavia Lamar Stevens C Jaren Jackson Jr. Trey Jemison Brandon Clarke

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Key Matchups

With the Grizzlies roster being so depleted, there are few matchups to zero in on in this matchup. That said, the battle of big men will be a key storyline to follow in LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies.

When it comes to defensive bigs in the league, Anthony Davis and Jaren Jackson Jr. are two of the best. Seeing how the two modern centers fare against one another is by far the most noteworthy matchup in Wednesday's game.