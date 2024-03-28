Lakers fans recount Grizzlies talking smack to LeBron James after 20-time All-Star berates them: "Woke up the beast" 

LeBron James and the LA Lakers continued to dominate the Memphis Grizzlies after Wednesday's clash at FedExForum ended with a 136-124 blowout win. Returning from a one-game absence due to injury, James dropped a 23-point triple-double against the young Grizzlies.

They've had some history between them, stemming from a matchup during the 2021-22 season when Desmond Bane talked smack to James, which had the latter fuming.

"That's y'alls last time disrespecting me," James said. "You start making a couple shots then you're talking s**t. F**k that I don't play that s**t."

Just before that play, Desmond Bane told LeBron James, "them footsteps ain't scaring nobody," after the Lakers star was low to get back in transition, sparking the four-time MVP's fiery reaction.

Lakers fans recounted this incident after their massive win on Wednesday as one fan wrote:

"Them boys woke up the beast and he been getting busy since. Now they letting Rui do it to them too"

More reactions followed:

Lakers 8-4 against Grizzlies since LeBron James-Desmond Bane beef

The Lakers have the Grizzlies number since LeBron James and Desmond Bane's infamous altercation. LA has won eight of its last 12 against Memphis, including the playoffs. The Lakers won the first-round series matchup 4-2 as a seventh-seed against the then second-seeded Grizzlies.

They did that after claiming the season series 2-1 in the 2022-23 season. LA has replicated that success this year again. However, it's important to note that the Grizzlies haven't been as healthy since the playoffs. They were without Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke in the postseason matchup, while Ja Morant wasn't 100% and even missed a game.

The Grizzlies' injury woes continued this season, too. They were hit by an injury bug all year, which saw them drop into the lottery this year. Ja Morant wasn't available after getting suspended for the first 25 games, while Steven Adams, who got traded at the deadline, was also out of the season.

Brandon Clarke returned for the first time in a year on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Marcus Smart, Derrick Rose and several other key role players have also been absent briefly. The Grizzlies have still been gritty and difficult to beat, and the Lakers got the job done again on Wednesday after suffering a loss when the teams matchup in January.

LeBron James was the key architect of the win, tallying 23 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists on 57.1% shooting. Meanwhile, Rui Hachimura carried the scoring burden in Anthony Davis' absence with a 32-point burst. He shot 7 of 8 from 3. D'Angelo Russell added 23 points, making five 3s, too.

Memphis got 26 points from Desmond Bane and 25 from Jake LaRavia, but it wasn't enough to prevail.