Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup for tonight (Dec. 21, 2023) | 2023-24 NBA Season

On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Orlando Magic. Heading into this matchup of two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, Milwaukee is expected to roll out their typical starting five.

Thursday will mark the second meeting of the year between the Bucks and Magic. The first game back in mid-November. Orlando ended up winning that matchup by a final score of 112-97.

Milwaukee will be looking to keep their momentum rolling as they are winners of five straight. Meanwhile, the Magic will be looking to turn things around. Heading into Thursday's matchup, they find themselves on the wrong side of a three-game losing streak.

At this time, the lineup should be business as usual for the Milwaukee Bucks. In the backcourt will be Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley. Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo will fill out the forward spots, and Brook Lopez anchors things at center.

This new-look lineup has done well for Milwaukee, as they sit in second place in the Eastern Conference at 20-7. The Magic have shocked many to start the year as they currently sit in fourth place with a record of 16-10.

The Milwaukee Bucks' starting lineup could change before tip-off

While the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to roll out their usual starting lineup against the Orlando Magic, things could change before tip-off. According to the injury report, one of their star players will be a game-time decision.

Giannis Antetokounmpo heads into Thursday's matchup questionable due to a right foot sprain. The two-time MVP will likely go through warm-ups before a final decision is made on his status.

Giannis has been one of the NBA's top performers this season, putting up averages of 30.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists. If he does sit out on Thursday, it would be just the second time this season he misses a game.

The last time Giannis was sidelined was in November against the Toronto Raptors. Despite not having their star forward, the Bucks still managed to win by 16 that night.

If Giannis does end up missing the matchup with the Magic, Milwaukee has multiple different options to replace him in the starting lineup. Two of the top candidates would likely be Sixth Man Bobby Portis or veteran forward Pat Connaughton.

Milwaukee Bucks 2023-24 depth chart:

As the Bucks continue with their regular season schedule, here is a current look at their depth chart.

PG SG SF PF C Damian Lillard Malik Beasley Khris Middleton Giannis Antetokounmpo Brook Lopez Cameron Payne Marjon Beauchamp Pat Connaughton Jae Crowder Bobby Portis AJ Green Lindell Wigginton Andre Jackson Jr. Thanasis Antetokounmpo Robin Lopez TyTy Washington Jr. Chris Livingston Marques Bolden